28.03.2022 23:15:00
Nutrien to Host Investor Update Meeting on June 9
Nutrien Ltd. (TSX and NYSE: NTR) announced today that it is hosting a virtual Investor Update meeting on June 9, 2022, from 10:30 a.m. ET to approximately 1:00 p.m. ET.
Nutrien’s Executive Leadership team will provide an update on the company’s strategic initiatives, ESG performance and capital allocation priorities.
Information pertaining to event access is forthcoming and will be made available on Nutrien’s website at www.nutrien.com/investors/events.
About Nutrien
Nutrien is the world's largest provider of crop inputs and services, playing a critical role in helping growers increase food production in a sustainable manner. We produce and distribute approximately 27 million tonnes of potash, nitrogen and phosphate products world-wide. With this capability and our leading agriculture retail network, we are well positioned to supply the needs of our customers. We operate with a long-term view and are committed to working with our stakeholders as we address our economic, environmental and social priorities. The scale and diversity of our integrated portfolio provides a stable earnings base, multiple avenues for growth and the opportunity to return capital to shareholders.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220328005050/en/
25.03.22
Nutrien Buy
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
07.03.22
Nutrien Outperform
RBC Capital Markets
04.03.22
Nutrien Neutral
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
28.02.22
Nutrien Buy
UBS AG
18.02.22
Nutrien Buy
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
