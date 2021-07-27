NUTRISHOP® Aims to Help People Reach Health and Fitness Goals - for Real

HENDERSON, Nev., July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Achieving health and fitness goals often boils down to determination, discipline and will power. But those attributes don't exactly come easily or naturally for everyone. Regardless, achieving goals such as losing weight, improving athleticism, running a marathon, or competing on stage are definitely possible. Here to help are a handful of experienced professionals associated with the NUTRISHOP® brand. Here they share five tips on how to reach those health and fitness goals - for real.

1. Focus on Non-Scale Victories

"One of the major points we harp on at my wellness center is 'non-scale victories,'" said Nutrishop Mt. Juliet, TN franchisee Jay Vicino, who has helped hundreds of individuals successfully reach their health and fitness goals since opening in 2015. "What I mean by that is if a client is prone to only paying attention to the scale number as an indicator of progress - like society has unfortunately beaten into their brains - they've shot themselves in the foot from the beginning. A client's body weight can vary for a variety of factors and that can mislead them into thinking they're not making sustainable progress."

Instead, Vicino offers the InBody 570 to all of his clients because it tracks muscle gained and body fat lost with a bioelectrical impedance analysis. This way, he and his staff are able to help clients wrap their minds around these "non-scale" - but far more important - criteria that ultimately equate to the changes they hoped to see in the mirror (inches lost, clothing fitting looser).

2. Keep Moving Forward

Social media influencer and Nutrishop-sponsored athlete Jen Heward, known on Instagram as @HunnyBunsFit, has been helping people get fit, healthy, and happy as a nutrition and personal training/life coach for over seven years. She said to achieve health and fitness goals, it's vital to stay consistent and keep moving forward.

"Change takes time; you have to stick in long enough to see the change happen," Heward said. "When it gets tough, don't give up! When you fail, don't start over! Pick up where you left off. You have to train your mind to keep moving forward instead of spinning on the hamster wheel. Every time you keep moving forward, you get stronger and you get better! Each step forward is a closer step to success!"

3. Don't Forget To Rest

"You don't have to work out seven days a week to reach your goal," Heward said. "You can work out 4-5 days a week and still make progress. That's because rest and recovery are an important part of the journey. We need recovery time in order to keep making progress."

Conversely, overtraining can lead to stress and cause other health/physical related issues that could negatively set people back. Rest days could be going for a walk, doing yoga/stretching or binge-watching a Netflix show. Resting regularly also helps people avoid mental burnouts and plateaus! According to Heward, rest leads to success!

4. Stay Positive

When results are slow or setbacks occur, it's easy to get frustrated and/or negative about it. But, according to Cass Martin, a personal trainer/coach, Nutrishop affiliate, and co-founder of WRKETHIC Supplements® (sold exclusively at www.NutrishopUSA.com and at www.wrkethicsupps.com), that's the last thing anyone should do.

"The biggest piece of advice I can give to my clients is to have a positive attitude," Martin said. "It is so easy to get down on yourself for a minor slipup and fall deeper into the place you are trying to get out of. But, you cannot expect to get anything in life without being willing to work for it! You cannot shy away from the hard days or days you don't feel like going to the gym. You have to welcome those days as a challenge and eventually they will become a lot easier to deal with."

To Martin, getting healthier is not about one simple idea or action. It is a journey of making more healthy decisions than bad ones. She teaches her clients to make themselves a priority and realize that this is a lifestyle change (not a temporary fix).

5. Get SMART

Those wanting even more specific tips on how to successfully achieve health and fitness goals might benefit from the SMART method. Dr. Meredith Butulis, a sports medicine physical therapist, NSCA certified strength and conditioning coach, ACSM certified exercise physiologist and NASM certified personal trainer, is also Nutrishop influencer who writes regularly for Nutrishop's Learning Center. She recently put this article together to help people ask themselves all the right questions to make their goals as SMART (specific, measurable, action-oriented, realistic and time-bound) as possible.

In closing, Vicino said he always encourages his clients at Nutrishop Mt. Juliet to establish realistic goals, timelines to achieve them, a solid plan of action, and follow-up appointments. He is ready and available every step of the way to help anyone who comes into his store achieve their health and fitness goals - for real. Because that's what Nutrishop is all about - helping people get real results.

About NUTRISHOP®

Since 2003, NUTRISHOP® has helped countless individuals live a fit, healthy, happy lifestyle. Nutrishop stores offer customers a low-price guarantee on a wide array of cutting-edge dietary supplements along with exceptional, individualized customer service, easy-to-follow meal plans, body composition assessment tools, and sound nutritional guidance. The Nutrishop business model focuses primarily on franchisee-owned and operated stores that provide consumers with the tools required to achieve their health and fitness goals. For more information, visit NutrishopUSA.com and follow on Instagram @NutrishopUSA.

For Media Inquiries:

LaRue Gillespie

PR@NutrishopUSA.com

Related Images

image1.jpg

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nutrishop-aims-to-help-people-reach-health-and-fitness-goals---for-real-301342036.html

SOURCE NUTRISHOP®