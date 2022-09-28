|
28.09.2022 19:13:00
NUTRISHOP® Gets Real About Gut Health
A healthy gut is vital for so many reasons. Here are tips to improve yours.
HENDERSON, Nev., Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Gut health has indeed skyrocketed to the top of health and wellness concerns, but if it didn't happen on social, then it didn't really happen, right? Well, it has happened on social. Enter the latest trending hashtag on TikTok: #Guttok. More than a billion posts on this platform highlight gut (a.k.a. the gastrointestinal tract) problems and potential solutions. Rather than wade through all those posts, here are some insights and valuable tips from Nutrishop, a national retail nutrition franchise specializing in dietary and nutritional supplements, vitamins and wellness.
First, it's important to know that the bacteria in your gut play a huge role in your well-being. They are responsible for your digestive system and affect everything from metabolism and mood to brain function and the immune system. In fact, your gut is a major part of your immune system.
"Your gut helps usher all the nutrients and micronutrients in your foods to the body – and works hard to keep out pathogens, bacteria, and more," said Brittinie Wick, a fitness and nutrition coach and Nutrishop brand ambassador who regularly contributes to Nutrishop's Learning Center. "When gut microbes are out of balance, it can cause all sorts of problems, from digestive upset to chronic inflammation and immune system issues."
With this in mind, we've gathered some tips from Wick along with Nutrishop franchisee Jay Vicino on ways to improve gut health. These suggestions are in addition to the standard healthy living tips of getting eight hours of quality sleep per night and drinking plenty of water daily to stay hydrated. Believe it or not, practicing those two tips alone will help keep your gut healthy and happy! Keep reading for additional tips.
If you would like additional suggestions or want to learn more about what Nutrishop can do to help you with your nutrition needs, visit your local Nutrishop store and speak with a knowledgeable professional today.
Since 2003, Nutrishop has helped countless individuals live a fit, healthy, happy lifestyle. Nutrishop stores offer customers a low-price guarantee on a wide array of cutting-edge dietary supplements along with exceptional, individualized customer service, easy-to-follow meal plans, body composition assessment tools, and sound nutritional guidance. The Nutrishop business model focuses primarily on franchisee-owned and operated stores that provide consumers with the tools required to achieve their health and fitness goals. For more information, visit NutrishopUSA.com and follow on Instagram @NutrishopUSA.
