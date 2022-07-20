NUTRISHOP® Shares Worst Summer Treats Sabotaging Weight-Loss Goals

Try these easy swaps instead to help you stay on track this summer and beyond.

HENDERSON, Nev., July 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Every year, summer ushers in fun days filled with beaches, pools, boats, cookouts, blockbuster movies, vacations, staycations and more. However, summer fun can lead to overindulging and unwanted weight gain. With obesity still a significant issue in the United States, there is no time like the present to get and stay focused on healthy living. So, if want to enjoy the rest of your summer without taking a hit to the waistline, try these nutrition swaps suggested by Nutrishop, a national nutrition, wellness and supplement retail franchise.

1. Frozen Treats: What is summer without snacking on something deliciously cold, icy or creamy? Unfortunately, most frozen treats like FROYO, shaved ice, popsicles, etc., are very high in sugar, while ice cream treats are typically full of sugar and fat. "Even newer, so-called 'healthy' ice cream substitutes are often high in sugar alcohols or saturated fats," said Dr. Meredith Butulis, a sports medicine physical therapist, an NSCA certified strength and conditioning coach and a Precision Nutrition Certified Nutrition Coach who is also a Nutrishop ambassador and writes regularly for Nutrishop's Learning Center .

Instead, Butulis suggests making your own "nice cream." If you search online for "nice cream recipes," you'll find plenty that use ingredients like fruits, Greek yogurt, cocoa powder, peanut butter, or even your favorite protein powder. "Sugar from fruit is not processed the same as table sugar or sugar alcohols, so for most people, using a real fruit base is a healthier choice," she added. "Fruit also adds essential nutrients, antioxidants and fiber to support digestion, immune system strength, energy, and overall health."

Amy Jo Palmquest, a Nutrishop franchisee and an ACE-certified personal trainer with a degree in exercise science and nutrition, agrees wholeheartedly with this food swap. She and her family substitute sugary popsicles in favor of blending Greek yogurt with fruit and freezing them with popsicle sticks. Below is one of her favorite recipes:





Chobani Vanilla Greek Yogurt

Strawberries (fresh or frozen)

Squeeze of fresh lemon

Directions: Add the ingredients to a blender and blend to combine well. Pour into small reusable freezer pop molds. Freeze for at least 4 hours before serving. TIP: Make these the day before you plan to eat them so they're firm.

2. Popcorn: Movies and popcorn are a classic match. While popcorn can be part of a healthy diet, check the calories, fat, and sodium content of what you are ordering at the theater. "Don't be surprised if that movie theater popcorn provides at least half the calories you planned to eat for the day," Butulis said. "Instead, try flavored mini rice cakes or corn-based cakes. They pack the zest and crunch without the unwanted high-saturated fat content."

3. Mixed Drinks: Summer fun often goes hand in hand with summer cocktails. However, mixed alcoholic beverages are dense in carbohydrates and sugars and, when regularly enjoyed, can contribute to an accumulation of body fat. Plus, alcohol can dehydrate you and make you feel sluggish, two things you don't want when trying to achieve your fitness and weight-loss goals.

If you still want to imbibe, try swapping your alcohol source to vodka, add some water, and introduce sugar-free Stance Supplements BCAAs as a flavoring technique, suggested Nutrishop franchise owner Jay Vicino, who is also ISSA-certified in fitness nutrition. "We use this combination in the industry to allow our clients to indulge and enjoy life without sacrificing their progress while dramatically lowering the possibility of a hangover the next day," he said.

4. Potato or Macaroni Salad: Rather than a high-calorie, high-fat "gut bomb" like macaroni or potato salad, enjoy a bowl of fruit, Palmquest suggested. "Fruit is a great go-to in the summer. It's so filling and fresh and even budget-friendly if you get things in season," she said. Her favorite summer fruit is watermelon because it's so sweet, refreshing and low in calories. Two cups of diced watermelon contain about 90 calories. Bonus, eating fruits high in water content can help keep you hydrated when temperatures are soaring.

If you'd like additional suggestions or want to learn more about what Nutrishop can do to help you with your weight-loss goals this summer and beyond, visit your local Nutrishop store and speak with a caring professional today!

