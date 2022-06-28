NUTTZO REINTRODUCES ONE OF A KIND 5 SEED TAHINI FUSION

Original Multi Nut & Seed Butter Brand Welcomes Return of Middle Eastern Inspired Blend

SAN DIEGO, June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NuttZo, the beloved mixed nut and seed butter brand, officially welcomes the return of its original 5-Seed Tahini Fusion. Back by popular demand, 5-Seed Tahini Fusion is one of NuttZo's most innovative products and adds even more depth to its wide variety of versatile flavors. The tahini-style seed butter is made with organic sesame, flax, sunflower, pumpkin and chia, delivering an authentic, elevated tahini packed with protein and nutrients.

Previously hailed as a cornerstone ingredient in better-for-you baking and cooking recipes, 5-Seed Tahini Fusion features a NuttZo twist on a traditional, Middle Eastern favorite. The 5-seed blend pairs perfectly with both savory and sweet flavors, and can be infused in various dressings, dips, desserts, main dishes, smoothies and more. Using its traditional formula, the multipurpose spread is gluten-free, and approved for paleo, keto, Whole30, vegan and kosher lifestyles. NuttZo's 5-Seed Tahini Fusion is also allergen friendly - free of dairy, soy and nuts, and made in a peanut-free facility. Like all NuttZo products, a portion of proceeds will be donated to Project Left Behind, NuttZo's sister non-profit benefitting orphaned and underprivileged children worldwide.

"From raving about the flavors to the versatility of the spread, we were simply blown away by the feedback from customers when we first introduced our Tahini last year," said Danielle Dietz-LiVolsi, Founder and CEO of NuttZo. "We couldn't be more excited to welcome back our Tahini and are looking forward to seeing how our loyal customers are going to incorporate it as a sweet or savory twist in their daily lives."

NuttZo's 5-Seed Tahini Fusion is now available at retailers nationwide, and online at Amazon and NuttZo.com for an MSRP of $7.99. For more information on NuttZo, please visit www.nuttzo.com.

About NuttZo

NuttZo is the beloved original mixed nut and seed butter brand, delivering unique blends of nuts and seeds in five jarred flavors. Since 2008, nut butter lovers have upgraded their favorite spread to NuttZo's socially conscious, nutrient-packed nut and seed butters. Each NuttZo product provides a complete source of Omega-3s, Amino Acids, proteins and healthy fats and caters to a variety of lifestyles including keto, paleo and vegan. NuttZo is a female founded and led certified WBE, and donates portions of each sale to its sister nonprofit Project Left Behind, which benefits underprivileged and orphaned children around the world. NuttZo is available in organic, all-natural, GMO-project verified, gluten-free, palm oil-free, soy-free, refined-sugar free and BPA-free varieties. For more information on NuttZo and to find products near you, please visit www.NuttZo.com.

CONTACT

Kyle Kappmeier

JConnelly

(973) 975-7827

kkappmeier@jconnelly.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nuttzo-reintroduces-one-of-a-kind-5-seed-tahini-fusion-301576645.html

SOURCE NuttZo