Nuvation Bio Reports Full Year 2020 Financial Results and Provides Business Update

NEW YORK, March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE: NUVB), a biopharmaceutical company tackling some of the greatest unmet needs in oncology by developing differentiated and novel therapeutic candidates, today reported its financial results for the year ended December 31, 2020 and provided a business update.

"Nuvation Bio began a new chapter as a public company following the successful completion of our business combination with Panacea in February. With a strong cash position of approximately $830 million after transaction fees, as well as a recently expanded leadership team and employees dedicated to meaningfully improving the survival and quality of life for people with cancer, we are confident in our ability to advance our deep pipeline," said David Hung, M.D., founder and chief executive officer of Nuvation Bio. "Looking ahead, patient recruitment and dosing is ongoing in our Phase 1/2 study of NUV-422 in high-grade gliomas. As we recently announced, NUV-422has received the FDA's Orphan Drug Designation for the treatment of malignant gliomas. We are also continuing to progress the rest of our portfolio of novel and mechanistically distinct therapies for solid and hematologic cancers. We expect to submit up to five additional Investigational New Drug applications with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration by 2026."

Recent Business Highlights

Debuted as publicly traded oncology company following the closing of a business combination with Panacea Acquisition Corp. In February 2021 , Nuvation Bio announced the closing of its business combination with Panacea Acquisition Corp., a SPAC sponsored by EcoR1 Capital, and the commencement of trading shares of the combined company on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) under the ticker symbol "NUVB." Nuvation Bio's total cash position at closing was approximately $830 million after transaction costs, including approximately $646 million held in Panacea's trust account and received in concurrent private financings led by EcoR1 Capital, as well as 683 Capital, Ally Bridge Group, Avidity Partners, Deerfield Management Company, Irving Investors, Monashee Investment Management LLC, OrbiMed, Wellington Management and other existing Nuvation Bio shareholders including The Baupost Group, Boxer Capital of the Tavistock Group, Fidelity Management & Research Company, LLC, Omega Funds, Perceptive Advisors, Redmile Group and Surveyor Capital (a Citadel Company).





Full Year 2020 Financial Results

The following financial results for the year ended December 31, 2020 represent Nuvation Bio Inc. (now known as Nuvation Bio Operating Company Inc.) as a standalone private company, as its business combination with Panacea Acquisition Corp. closed on February 10, 2021. The financial results of Panacea Acquisition Corp. for the year ended December 31, 2020 will be reported in the Annual Report on Form 10-K to be filed by Nuvation Bio in March 2021. Nuvation Bio's financial statements for the first quarter of 2021, to be reported in May 2021, and for subsequent periods will reflect the financial results of the combined public company.

Research and development expense for the year ended December 31, 2020 was $32.6 million compared to $25.1 million for the year ended December 31, 2019. General and administrative expense for 2020 was $10.9 million, compared to $7.0 million for 2019.

Net loss for 2020 was $41.7 million compared to $33.6 million for 2019.

About Nuvation Bio

Nuvation Bio is a biopharmaceutical company tackling some of the greatest unmet needs in oncology by developing differentiated and novel therapeutic candidates. Nuvation Bio's proprietary portfolio includes six novel and mechanistically distinct oncology therapeutic product candidates, each targeting some of the most difficult-to-treat types of cancer. Nuvation Bio was founded in 2018 by biopharma industry veteran David Hung, M.D., who previously founded Medivation, Inc., which brought to patients one of the world's leading prostate cancer medicines. Nuvation Bio has offices in New York and San Francisco. For more information, please visit www.nuvationbio.com.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements included in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are sometimes accompanied by words such as "believe," "may," "will," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "expect," "should," "would," "plan," "predict," "potential," "seem," "seek," "future," "outlook" and similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the potential therapeutic benefit of Nuvation Bio's product candidates and the expected timing of clinical trial data. These statements are based on various assumptions, whether or not identified in this press release, and on the current expectations of the management team of Nuvation Bio and are not predictions of actual performance. These forward-looking statements are provided for illustrative purposes only and are not intended to serve as, and must not be relied on as, a guarantee, an assurance, a prediction or a definitive statement of fact or probability. Actual events and circumstances are difficult or impossible to predict and will differ from assumptions. Many actual events and circumstances are beyond the control of Nuvation Bio. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including those factors discussed in the proxy statement/prospectus filed with the SEC on January 20, 2021, under the heading "Risk Factors," and other documents that Nuvation Bio has filed or will file, with the SEC. If any of these risks materialize or Nuvation Bio's assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements. There may be additional risks that Nuvation Bio does not presently know, or that Nuvation Bio currently believes are immaterial, that could also cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. In addition, forward-looking statements reflect Nuvation Bio's expectations, plans or forecasts of future events and views as of the date of this press release. Nuvation Bio anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause Nuvation Bio's assessments to change. However, while Nuvation Bio may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, Nuvation Bio specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Nuvation Bio's assessments of any date subsequent to the date of this press release. Accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed upon the forward-looking statements.

NUVATION BIO INC. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands, except share and per share data)





December 31, 2020

2019

Assets













Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 29,755

$ 3,469 Prepaid expenses 914

187 Marketable securities available-for-sale, at fair value 185,997

112,893 Investments to be held to maturity, at cost —

2,508 Interest receivable on marketable securities 1,092

828 Deferred financing costs 2,925

—







Total current assets 220,683

119,885 Property and equipment, net 688

646 Other assets:





Lease security deposit 421

421

Total assets $221,792

$120,952







Liabilities, redeemable convertible preferred stock, and stockholders' deficit





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable $ 2,171

$ 2,030 Accrued expenses 4,380

1,163 Deferred rent —

11 Total current liabilities 6,551

3,204 Deferred rent - non current 157

— Total liabilities 6,708

3,204







Redeemable Series A convertible preferred stock, $0.0001 par value per share;





360,500,000 shares authorized; 347,423,117 and 184,501,999 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively (liquidation preference of $268 million as of December 31, 2020) 267,521

141,864







Stockholders' deficit





Class A and Class B common stock and additional paid in capital, $0.0001 par value per share; 1,174,094,678 shares authorized as of December 31, 2020 (Class A 880,000,000, Class B 294,094,678) and 880,000,000 authorized shares of common stock as of December 31, 2019; 412,963,780 (Class A 118,869,102, Class B 294,094,678) and 400,000,000 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively 21,961 9,759 Accumulated deficit (75,955) (34,296) Accumulated other comprehensive income 1,557 421 Total stockholders' deficit (52,437) (24,116)

Total liabilities, redeemable convertible preferred stock, and stockholders' deficit $221,792 $120,952

NUVATION BIO INC. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss (In thousands, except share and per share data)







For the Years Ended December 31, 2020

2019















Operating expenses:





Research and development $ 32,603

$ 25,106 General and administrative 10,948

6,993 Total operating expenses 43,551

32,099







Loss from operations (43,551)

(32,099)







Other income (expense):





Interest income 1,945

1,287 Investment advisory fees (271)

(135) Realized gain on marketable securities 218

53 Interest expense -

(2,658) Total other income (expense) 1,892

(1,453)







Loss before income taxes (41,659)

(33,552)







Provision for income taxes -

-







Net loss $ (41,659)

$ (33,552) Deemed dividend related to beneficial conversion feature and accretion





of discount on Redeemable Series A Convertible Preferred Stock $ (22,622)

- Net loss attributable to common stockholders $ (64,281)

$ (33,552) Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted $ (0.23)

$ (0.16) Weighted average common shares outstanding, basic and diluted 277,529,317

206,672,024







Comprehensive loss:





Net loss $ (41,659)

$ (33,552) Other comprehensive income, net of taxes:





Change in unrealized gain on available-for-sale securities 1,136

421







Comprehensive loss $ (40,523)

$ (33,131)

