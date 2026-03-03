Nuvation Bio Aktie
Nuvation Bio Stock Up 130% This Past Year as One Fund Discloses $3 Million Buy
On February 17, 2026, Knoll Capital Management disclosed a purchase of 473,591 shares of Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB), an estimated $2.93 million trade based on quarterly average pricing.According to a February 17, 2026 SEC filing, Knoll Capital Management increased its position in Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) by 473,591 shares. The estimated transaction value is $2.93 million, based on the average closing price within the filing quarter. At quarter end, the fund held 1,498,591 shares, with the value of the position rising by $7.88 million from the previous report, reflecting both the additional purchase and price appreciation.Nuvation Bio is a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in the development of innovative oncology therapeutics. The company leverages a robust pipeline of small molecule inhibitors and drug conjugate platforms to address significant gaps in cancer care. With a strategy centered on advancing differentiated therapies for hard-to-treat cancers, Nuvation Bio aims to create a competitive edge through scientific innovation and targeted clinical development.
