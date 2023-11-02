02.11.2023 21:45:00

Nuvei Announces Time Change for Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Release and Call

MONTREAL, Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nuvei Corporation (Nasdaq: NVEI) (TSX: NVEI), the Canadian fintech company, today announced that, to better accommodate schedules, it will be moving the third quarter 2023 earnings conference call 30 minutes earlier to begin at 8:00 am ET on Wednesday, November 8, 2023.  

Nuvei logo (PRNewsfoto/Nuvei)

Nuvei plans to release its third quarter 2023 financial results along with a shareholder letter prior to the conference call. Hosting the earnings conference call at 8:00 am ET on Wednesday, November 8, 2023, will be Philip Fayer, Chair and CEO, and David Schwartz, CFO.

The conference call will be webcast live from the Company's investor relations website at https://investors.nuvei.com under the "Events & Presentations" section. A replay will be available on the investor relations website following the call.

The conference call can also be accessed live over the phone by dialing 877-425-9470 (US/Canada toll-free) or 201-389-0878 (international). A replay will be available one hour after the call and can be accessed by dialing 844-512-2921 (US/Canada toll-free) or 412-317-6671 (international); the conference ID is 13740869. The replay will be available through Wednesday, November 22, 2023.

About Nuvei

Nuvei (Nasdaq: NVEI) (TSX: NVEI) is the Canadian fintech company accelerating the business of clients around the world. Nuvei's modular, flexible and scalable technology allows leading companies to accept next-gen payments, offer all payout options and benefit from card issuing, banking, risk and fraud management services. Connecting businesses to their customers in more than 200 markets, with local acquiring in 47+ markets, 150 currencies and 634 alternative payment methods, Nuvei provides the technology and insights for customers and partners to succeed locally and globally with one integration

For more information, visit www.nuvei.com.

Nuvei Investor Contact:

Chris Mammone, Head of Investor Relations
Anthony Gerstein, VP of Investor Relations
IR@nuvei.com

NVEI-IR

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nuvei-announces-time-change-for-third-quarter-2023-earnings-release-and-call-301976441.html

SOURCE Nuvei

