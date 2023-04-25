Nuvei integrates with Sabre to offer market-leading payments for the travel and hospitality industries

Global travel technology company is strengthening its payments capabilities to accelerate its partners’ growth

MONTREAL and SOUTHLAKE, Texas, April 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nuvei Corporation ("Nuvei” or the "Company”) (Nasdaq: NVEI) (TSX: NVEI), the Canadian fintech company, announces today that its market-leading payment platform is fully available on Sabre Corporation’s ("Sabre”) multiple reservation platforms for the travel and hospitality industries.

Sabre is offering Nuvei’s global reach and customizable, modular technology to provide its partners with a superior customer payments experience, wherever they operate. Nuvei’s unrivaled global acquiring reach maximizes card payment approval rates, accelerates revenue growth, and minimizes customers lost due to false declines. Nuvei is also enabling Sabre to offer over 600 alternative payment methods for its partners to integrate into their online checkouts, through a single integration.

Nuvei’s agnostic technology platform gives Sabre and its partners access to the leading payments solutions in every market through a single integration, with unified reporting and data visibility to maximize operational efficiency and enhance control.

Sabre is a leading platform technology provider supplying the travel sector with robust retailing solutions that help its partners operate more efficiently, drive revenue, and offer personalized traveler experiences. Sabre customers include many of the leading brands in the travel and hospitality industries including airlines, hotel chains, and travel agencies.

Sabre Senior Vice President – Product Management Corrie DeCamp commented on the announcement: "As a global technology company, the ability to partner with a premier payments provider that has the broadest possible reach as well as the flexibility and expertise to support our partners in regional markets is critical. Nuvei enables us to provide our partners with an industry-leading checkout experience regardless of their customers’ location, preferred payment method or currency.”

Philip Fayer, Nuvei Chair and CEO, added: "By offering the most agile payments platform in the market, including an unmatched number of alternative payment methods through a single integration, we’re enabling our customers to connect to their customers no matter how they want to pay. We continue to expand our use cases and penetrate markets with large TAMs, and further demonstrate how we accelerate our customers’ growth.”

This announcement is the latest from Nuvei as it continues to increase its influence revolutionizing payments in the travel sector. Many of the world’s predominant brands in travel, including Virgin Atlantic and Air Transat, have recently announced Nuvei as their preferred payments partner.

About Nuvei

Nuvei (Nasdaq: NVEI) (TSX: NVEI) is the Canadian fintech company accelerating the business of clients around the world. Nuvei’s modular, flexible and scalable technology allows leading companies to accept next-gen payments, offer all payout options and benefit from card issuing, banking, risk and fraud management services. Connecting businesses to their customers in more than 200 markets, with local acquiring in 45+ markets, 150 currencies and more than 600 alternative payment methods, Nuvei provides the technology and insights for customers and partners to succeed locally and globally with one integration.

For more information, visit www.nuvei.com

For investor relations - NVEI-IR - visit https://investors.nuvei.com

About Sabre Corporation

Sabre Corporation is a leading software and technology company that powers the global travel industry, serving a wide range of travel companies including airlines, hoteliers, travel agencies and other suppliers. The company provides retailing, distribution and fulfilment solutions that help its customers operate more efficiently, drive revenue and offer personalized traveler experiences. Through its leading travel marketplace, Sabre connects travel suppliers with buyers from around the globe. Sabre’s technology platform manages more than $260B worth of global travel spend annually. Headquartered in Southlake, Texas, USA, Sabre serves customers in more than 160 countries around the world. For more information visit www.sabre.com.