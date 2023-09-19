Nuvei launches the new iDeal in the Netherlands

Nuvei is one of the first acquirers to offer the new iDEAL solution that will streamline the consumer payment experience and minimize cart abandonment in the Netherlands

MONTREAL, Sept. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nuvei Corporation ("Nuvei” or the "Company”) (Nasdaq: NVEI) (TSX: NVEI), the Canadian fintech company, announces today that it is one of the first payments services provider to integrate the new iDEAL, an enhanced solution for the leading alternative payment method in the Netherlands that enables consumers to complete transactions effortlessly through their online banking app.

Nuvei already offers direct connectivity to iDEAL, but is now enabling merchants to enhance their eCommerce checkout experience for Dutch consumers through the introduction of the latest upgrade to the iDEAL solution. The collaboration will leverage Nuvei’s agile, full stack payments technology and iDEAL's strong market presence to enable Dutch eCommerce merchants to offer a seamless payment experience to consumers.

The new iDEAL unburdens the merchant of much of the user experience by having the bank selection page directly integrated into the payment method, and gives customers more control over the payment experience through a unified and streamlined checkout experience.

iDEAL is the premier online payment method in the Netherlands with 70% market share, making its integration into eCommerce stores essential for Dutch merchants and international brands targeting the Dutch market. Secure transactions are processed through integrations to major Dutch banks through Currence.

Nuvei's CEO and Chair, Philip Fayer, commented: "iDEAL is already one of the most popular payments methods in the Netherlands, and this upgrade will make it an even attractive proposition for both merchants and consumers. Integrating the new iDEAL will be critical to success in the Dutch market for eCommerce businesses, so we are pleased to be one of the first acquirers to offer this to solution to our partners.”

About Nuvei

Nuvei (Nasdaq: NVEI) (TSX: NVEI) is the Canadian fintech company accelerating the business of clients around the world. Nuvei’s modular, flexible and scalable technology allows leading companies to accept next-gen payments, offer all payout options and benefit from card issuing, banking, risk and fraud management services. Connecting businesses to their customers in more than 200 markets, with local acquiring in 47+ markets, 150 currencies and more than 600 alternative payment methods, Nuvei provides the technology and insights for customers and partners to succeed locally and globally with one integration.

