NuVerge Becomes Nextworld's First Global Reseller and Strategic Partner

LONGMONT, Colo., July 19, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- NuVerge is proud to announce a Strategic Partnership and Global Reseller agreement with Nextworld. Nextworld is redefining the industry landscape as pioneers of Nextbot™, their no-code development platform. A platform that Gartner defines as High Productivity Application Platform as a Service (HpaPaaS). We believe Nextworld is the leader in High Productivity Applications. Their platform makes it SIMPLE for clients to automate their business processes and develop business applications – with speed and agility – and without the need for traditional in-house developers or costly outsourced development teams. Thus, accelerating the displacement of their legacy software anchors.

"We are extremely excited and optimistic about our new partnership and reseller agreement with NuVerge. We are looking forward to expanding our reach, engaging with new customers and new opportunities," says Kylee McVaney, CEO of Nextworld. Konrad Rogers, COO, adds "NuVerge is a great fit for us. Their extensive experience in the ERP industry and next generation technologies aligns with our business goals and long-term vision." Konrad continues, "Under the terms of the agreement, NuVerge will have distribution and resell rights to Nextworld's application families and the Nextbot™ platform."

"Our partnership with Nextworld presents a great opportunity for NuVerge," says Bill Hylton, EVP and COO. He adds, "with our ability to resell and deploy a no-code platform like Nextbot™ and our other critical partnerships in digital transformation we can solve clients' legacy issues while moving them into the future with speed and agility."

Tim Scott, SVP Professional Services mentions, "We can now enable Nextworld's enterprise-grade SaaS applications like financials, manufacturing, supply chain and distribution together with a powerful HpaPaaS Tool like Nextbot™. Nextworld's true no-code platform, Nextbot™, allows the business experts to automate or extend business processes and create complete business applications without the need for a high cost development team."

Mark Goedde, President and CEO, says, "as an early innovator in next generation solutions our aim is to create a digital posture for our clients' that will future proof their investments and keep them on the forefront of innovation." Further, he mentions, "Our Partnership with Nextworld and their innovation of a true no-code platform like Nextbot™ will allow us to create real organizational value for our clients."

About NuVerge

Established in 2018, NuVerge LLC is a Next Generation Software and Technologies firm focused on digital transformation and creating organizational value for their clients. NuVerge is committed to next-generation enterprise software solutions, data management solutions, and cloud management solutions that accelerate the displacement of legacy business software and systems. The untethering of legacy software and technologies allow NuVerge clients to improve their organizational performance and grow their business at an unprecedented pace. Their professional services team has extensive expertise in strategizing, adopting, deploying, optimizing, and managing next-generation enterprise software solutions using HPaPaaS tools (Low-Code/No-Code) in private, hybrid and public cloud platforms.

NuVerge is headquartered in Longmont, Colorado and serves their North American client base from its East and West regional offices. Please visit http://www.nuverge.com for additional information.

About Nextworld

Nextworld was founded in 2016 by Ed McVaney, pioneer of the ERP movement and Founder of JD Edwards. As both a platform and software-as-a-service (PaaS + SaaS), Nextworld offers the only enterprise-grade, no-code development platform on the market and is building a full enterprise software suite for supply chain companies. Nextworld's investment in the next quantum leap of technology (PaaS + SaaS) empowers great companies to stay ahead of what's next™.

Visit http://www.nextworld.net for more information.

