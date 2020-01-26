NuvoDesk Coworking, Arlington's Newest Coworking Space, Offers Eight Conference Rooms to Meet Business Needs

ARLINGTON, Texas, Jan. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Some entrepreneurs work from home, others work in an office downtown, and some work at a coworking space like NuvoDesk Coworking. Either way, sometimes a business person just needs a conference room to conduct high-tech meetings. In the heart of Arlington, and a convenient location to meet, NuvoDesk offers eight conference rooms to fit anyone's needs. NuvoDesk Coworking encourages members and non-members to visit the facility to see if the meeting rooms could be an option for them.

Each conference room includes a large flat screen high definition television that can easily connect to a laptop for presentations. Video and phone conferencing are also available in each conference room. They are perfect to conduct a webinar, hold a brainstorming session, or meet with the company team to discuss important projects.

There is a tablet on the outside of each room where members can book a room quickly and easily. Or, email the receptionist to book a conference room or book it through the exclusive member portal. Non-members can call 817-775-9675 or email office@nuvodesk.com to book a conference room. The best part is that both members and non-members can easily book a conference room within a few minutes.

The meeting rooms accommodate groups from three to ten people and room rentals start at $20 per hour.

Coworking is a valuable alternative for entrepreneurs and startups who want to save money and get work done. NuvoDesk Coworking aims to provide an atmosphere where entrepreneurs can work quietly or collaborate with others.

Contact NuvoDesk Coworking any conferencing need. Visit http://www.nuvodesk.com to schedule your tour or drop by Monday – Friday from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m., 2909 E. Arkansas Lane, Suite C, Arlington, TX 76010, to see the facility.

