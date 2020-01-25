NuvoDesk Coworking, Arlington's Newest Coworking Space, The Newest Way to do Business

ARLINGTON, Texas, Jan. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The old way of doing business is just that, old. NuvoDesk Coworking is all about new, innovative ways to do business. NuvoDesk encourages the public to take advantage of a free day pass to experience this state-of-the-art modern work space to see all the amenities they have to offer.

Whether you're working solo or as part of a team, you can count on NuvoDesk to offer an upscale, luxury office space designed to fit every businessperson's needs. It is Arlington's largest and most contemporary space for coworking.

Coworking is a valuable alternative for entrepreneurs and startups who want to save money and get work done. NuvoDesk aims to provide an atmosphere where entrepreneurs can work quietly or collaborate with others.

Wi-Fi is included in the membership and associates have access to a receptionist, mailboxes, photocopying and printing services, photo and video production services, café, golf simulator, conference rooms with the latest technology, and additional administrative services. Members have access to the work space 24/7.

Whether entrepreneurs need just the day or a private office, everyone will find their home at NuvoDesk. Memberships begin at $95.

Visit http://www.nuvodesk.com to schedule your tour or drop by Monday – Friday from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m., 2909 E. Arkansas Lane, Suite C, Arlington, TX 76010, to take advantage of a free day-pass.

SOURCE NuvoDesk Coworking