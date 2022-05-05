Nuvolo Announces Appointment of Jim Wilton as Chief Product Officer

Workplace software veteran with 20+ years of experience in IWMS will lead product innovation to accelerate Nuvolo's industry leadership and strong growth trajectory

NEW YORK, May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nuvolo, the leader in modern Connected Workplace software and solutions, today announced that Jim Wilton has been named Chief Product Officer. This appointment further strengthens Nuvolo's executive team, as it continues to lead the market in modern IWMS, built on the ServiceNow platform.

"Jim is an experienced leader with extensive IWMS experience and a foundational understanding of user-centric product management and design. He comes with a proven track record of working closely with customers and partners to understand needs, develop insights, drive real product utilization, and create sustainable, long-term value," said Tom Stanford, CEO of Nuvolo. Jim's promotion to the Executive Team will accelerate our Connected Workplace vision and allow us to advance the value we deliver to our customers and partners globally."

"Nuvolo has an incredible opportunity to build on its current leadership position in digital transformation for the workplace," said Jim Wilton. "Nuvolo Connected Workplace, built on ServiceNow, is a game changer for the IWMS sector. I am proud to have the opportunity to lead this team and build on the exceptional work that has already been done. Customers can now meet their complete IWMS requirements with a single modern, SaaS-based platform, built organically with workplace in mind. Nuvolo will be the defining modern workplace platform for the enterprise and Connected Workplace will continue its advance as the market leader."

Wilton has decades of experience in scaling cloud software businesses, executive and senior operational roles across product management, product definition and development, strategic partnerships, and global business development. Prior to Nuvolo, Wilton held a variety of senior leadership roles with Buildingi, Sentifi, Lucernex, Tririga and Planon. He holds a Master of Business Administration from Pepperdine Graziadio Business School in Los Angeles, CA.

Nuvolo is a cloud software company providing Connected Workplace solutions, including enterprise asset management (EAM), Integrated Workplace Management System (IWMS) and Operational Technology (OT) Security all on a single platform, built natively on ServiceNow. Nuvolo Connected Workplace includes solutions for maintenance, space, real estate, projects, sustainability, dispatch, and operational technology (OT) security. Nuvolo Connected Workplace solutions are delivering significant value for healthcare, life sciences, enterprises, the US public sector, and other industries.

