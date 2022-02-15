Nuvolo Expands its Comprehensive Solution for Life Sciences

PARAMUS, N.J., Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nuvolo, the world's fastest-growing workplace software company, today announced the launch of its Q1 2022 update—known as the Pakistan release—which includes a new solution to help life sciences companies manage their GxP and non-GxP assets and spaces on one platform.

The company is introducing GxP Asset Management, an innovative new solution within the Maintenance solution that helps companies better manage the full asset lifecycle, ensure compliance and audit readiness, and reduce disruptions to operations across all facilities and manufacturing sites. This solution addresses manufacturing delays and quality issues that life sciences organizations face by consolidating disparate systems and streamlining asset management.

Following a $32 million series C funding round in 2021, Nuvolo continues to invest in expanding its team with life sciences industry experts, who are consistently innovating to meet the needs of our customers and help reduce disparate, paper-based systems and old technology.

GxP Asset Management is the latest addition to Nuvolo Connected Workplace for Life Sciences, a suite of solutions that helps customers manage all their equipment and facilities within a single cloud platform. It is the latest result of Nuvolo's significant investment in research and development to better meet the specific needs of our life sciences customers and drive innovation in the industry.

Available as an enterprise platform or a multi-tenant instance, GxP Asset Management allows users to:

Onboard new assets with an inventory form that delineates whether an asset falls under GxP regulations (and if it requires enforced version controls)

Schedule and execute asset maintenance and inspections at regular intervals, ensuring all devices are operating correctly, minimizing breakdowns and downtime

Conduct calibrations in the same system as other maintenance activities, streamlining workflows and reducing redundant work

Monitor asset utilization and performance based on use schedules, maintenance logs, reported issues and productivity

Achieve greater efficiency and visibility through numerous other features all designed with our life sciences customers in mind

"Life Sciences is a strategic industry for Nuvolo and we are laser focused on delivering for our clients and innovating for the industry," says Ethan Smith, Life Sciences General Manager, Nuvolo. "The Pakistan release provides foundational capabilities to meet current needs and enables further innovation in 2022 and beyond, including some gamechangers in manufacturing and quality."

The release further complements the suite of solutions available on a single platform via Nuvolo Connected Workplace, including Maintenance, Space, Real Estate, Dispatch, Projects, Sustainability and OT Security.

