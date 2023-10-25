Nuvve and Blue Bird Equip First All-Electric School Fleet in Texas

Martinsville Independent School District Welcomes Fleet of Five Blue Bird Electric School Buses Powered by Five Nuvve Level II Chargers and Managed by Nuvve's FleetBox software

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nuvve Holding Corp. (Nasdaq: NVVE), a global technology leader accelerating the electrification of transportation through its proprietary vehicle-to-grid (V2G) platform, and Blue Bird Corporation (Nasdaq: BLBD), the leader in electric and low-emission school buses, have replaced the Martinsville Independent School District (ISD)'s diesel fleet with five Blue Bird Vision electric buses, five Nuvve Level II chargers and the innovative AI-powered Nuvve FleetBox 2.0 charge management software.

Martinsville ISD is now officially the first Texas school district to boast an all-electric school bus fleet, according to the Texas Electric School Bus Project, a nonprofit that tracks school transportation electrification in the state. Blue Bird's Vision electric, zero-emission school buses can carry a maximum of 71 students for up to 120 miles on a single charge. Based on Nuvve's advanced battery charging infrastructure offerings, the buses require only a small portion of the day to fully recharge.

Martinsville ISD Principal Keith Kimbrough commented: "We're a small district but proud to be leading the way on sustainable and clean commutes for Texas school children. Before I became an educator, I was in the construction industry. Now, after working so closely with Nuvve, Blue Bird and Rush Truck Centers, I'm a believer in clean transportation and clean wind power for Texas communities like mine. I'm proud to have managed the process of converting from diesel to electric from beginning to end, and we're convinced other districts will take notice of what we're doing here. We are happy to share the playbook and, over time, our results."

"We're proud of the work our Nuvve K-12 team and partners are doing to advise and fully support Martinsville Independent School District on its electrification journey, as it achieves this milestone and also marks our first installation in Texas," said Nuvve CEO Gregory Poilasne.

Blue Bird, an iconic, century-old school bus builder, helps school districts in Texas and across North America accelerate the adoption of its electric, zero-emission school buses.

"We are pleased to team up with Nuvve and our local dealer partner Rush to help Martinsville ISD shift to clean student transportation," said Blue Bird President Britton Smith. "With more than 1,500 electric vehicles on the road, Blue Bird is the undisputed leader in zero-emission school buses. We look forward to continuing to drive innovation and sustainability in Texas, and to inspiring other districts based on our partnership with Nuvve and the Martinsville model."

Kimbrough secured a $1.58 million Clean School Bus grant from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency in October 2022 to help underwrite the project. He also partnered with Rush Truck Centers as dealer, Blue Bird for the fleet and Nuvve K-12 to consult and provide the right chargers and software for the district's routes and daily charging needs.

About Nuvve Holding Corp.

Nuvve Holding Corp. (Nasdaq: NVVE) is a global leader in vehicle-to-grid (V2G) technology serving the mission-critical needs of commercial fleets. The company's intelligent, cloud-based software, Nuvve GIVe™, is a platform that transforms electric fleets into mobile storage resources allowing them to contribute, and not just consume, electricity. It enables a flexible suite of V2G, charge management and grid services that provide electric grid resilience while also generating recurring revenues to offset fleet operation costs. Committed to accelerating the planet's transition to a net-zero future, Nuvve is securing fleet electrification partners across the e-mobility and grid value chain and supports active deployments around the world with 18.3 megawatts currently under management. Nuvve is headquartered in San Diego, Calif., USA. To learn more about the value of V2G, futureproofing EV infrastructure and using EVs for grid resilience, visit nuvve.com .

About Blue Bird Corporation

Blue Bird (NASDAQ: BLBD) is recognized as a technology leader and innovator of school buses since its founding in 1927. Our dedicated team members design, engineer and manufacture school buses with a singular focus on safety, reliability, and durability. Blue Bird buses carry the most precious cargo in the world – the majority of 25 million children twice a day – making us the most trusted brand in the industry. The company is the proven leader in low- and zero-emission school buses with more than 20,000 propane, natural gas, and electric powered buses in operation today. Blue Bird is transforming the student transportation industry through cleaner energy solutions. For more information on Blue Bird's complete product and service portfolio, visit www.blue-bird.com.

