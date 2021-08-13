Nuvve Provided Second Quarter 2021 Financial Update

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nuvve Holding Corp. (Nuvve) (Nasdaq: NVVE), a global technology leader accelerating the electrification of transportation through its proprietary vehicle-to-grid (V2G) platform, today provided a second quarter 2021 update.

Second Quarter Highlights and Recent Developments

Advancing Fleet-as-a-Service (FaaS) offering which allows fleets to electrify transportation through a monthly leasing fee that includes V2G-compatible electric vehicles, V2G charging infrastructure, energy costs, and maintenance

On August 4, 2021 , completed formation of Levo Mobility LLC (Levo), a sustainable infrastructure joint venture with Stonepeak Partners LP that will provide up to $750 million to fund transactions with electric fleets that will utilize our technology

Announced partnership with Romeo Power , an energy technology leader delivering advanced electrification solutions for complex commercial vehicle applications, to help accelerate V2G integration for battery-electric commercial vehicles

Strong order backlog of $6.4 million , demonstrating strength of pipeline and customer commitments

Management Discussion

Gregory Poilasne, chairman and chief executive officer of Nuvve, said, "We are encouraged by the strong customer demand we experienced in the second quarter leading to an increase in our backlog that we believe will drive revenue over time. The completion of the Levo joint venture with Stonepeak Partners represents an important next step as we work with customers to lower the cost of electric vehicle ownership leveraging Nuvve's differentiated technology. We are excited about our bright future and believe the steps we are taking will drive significant value for our customers, partners, and shareholders while supporting a more sustainable future."

2021 Second Quarter Financial Review

Total revenue was $1.0 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021, compared to $0.5 million for the three months ended June 30, 2020, an increase of $0.5 million, or 111.9%. The increase is attributed to $0.7 million increase in products and services revenue, partially offset by a $0.2 million decrease in grants revenue.

Cost of product and service revenues primarily consisted of the cost of charging station goods sold. Cost of product and service revenues for the three months ended June 30, 2021, increased by $0.4 million, or 3,255.5%, primarily due to the sales of charging stations in the United States, with no similar activity in the comparable period. Product and services gross margin decreased by 27.4% to 52.7% from 80.1% compared to the same prior year period mostly due to unfavorable mix of products sold with lower gross margins.

Selling, general and administrative expenses consist of selling, marketing, advertising, payroll, administrative, finance and professional expenses. Selling, general and administrative expenses were $5.3 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021 as compared to $0.9 million for the three months ended June 30, 2020, an increase of $4.4 million, or 506.6%. The increase was primarily attributable to an increase in compensation expenses, including share-based compensation, and professional fees which were associated with the completion of the Business Combination and the Company becoming a recapitalized publicly traded company in March 2021.

Research and development expenses increased by $1.0 million, or 153.8%, from $0.7 million for the three months ended June 30, 2020 to $1.7 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021. The increase was primarily attributable to an increase in compensation expenses and subcontractor expenses used to advance the Company's platform functionality and integration with more vehicles.

Other income (expense) increased by $0.1 million, from $0.03 million of other expense for the three months ended June 30, 2020 to $0.2 million in other expense for the three months ended June 30, 2021. The increase during the three months ended June 30, 2021 was primarily attributable to the interest expense on the convertible debenture, and the change in fair value of the private warrants liability, partially offset by the gains on the forgiveness write-off of the Payroll Protection Program loan.

Net loss increased by $5.1 million, or 487.0%, from $1.1 million for the three months ended June 30, 2020 to $6.2 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021. The increase in net loss was primarily due to increase in expenses of $5.3 million and increase in other expense of $0.1 million for the aforementioned reasons.

During the three months ended March 31, 2021, Nuvve raised net proceeds of $62.0 million from the Business combination and PIPE offering. As of June 30, 2021, Nuvve had a cash balance of $48.1 million.

About Nuvve Holding Corp.

Nuvve (Nasdaq: NVVE) is accelerating the electrification of transportation through its proprietary vehicle-to-grid (V2G) technology. Its mission is to lower the cost of electric vehicle ownership while supporting the integration of renewable energy sources, including solar and wind. Nuvve's Grid Integrated Vehicle, GIVe™, platform is refueling the next generation of electric vehicle fleets through intelligent, bidirectional charging solutions. Since its founding in 2010, Nuvve has launched successful V2G projects on five continents and is deploying commercial services worldwide by developing partnerships with utilities, automakers, and electric vehicle fleets. Nuvve is headquartered in San Diego, California, and can be found online at www.nuvve.com.

FINANCIAL TABLES FOLLOW

NUVVE HOLDING CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited)



June 30, 2021

December 31, 2020 Assets





Current assets





Cash $ 48,062,996



$ 2,275,895

Restricted cash 380,000



—

Accounts receivable 1,138,649



999,897

Inventories 4,217,131



1,052,478

Security deposit, current —



20,427

Prepaid expenses and other current assets 2,174,347



416,985

Total Current Assets 55,973,123



4,765,682

Property and equipment, net 103,385



95,231

Intangible assets, net 1,550,795



1,620,514

Investment 670,951



670,951

Right-of-use operating assets 5,253



—

Deferred financing costs 43,818,000



—

Security deposit, long-term 3,057



3,057

Total Assets $ 102,124,564



$ 7,155,435









Liabilities and Stockholders' (Deficit) Equity





Current Liabilities





Accounts payable $ 3,290,154



$ 2,960,249

Accrued expenses 2,283,634



585,396

Deferred revenue 502,368



196,446

Debt —



4,294,054

Operating lease liabilities - current 5,406



—

Other liabilities 3,363



—

Total Current Liabilities 6,084,925



8,036,145









Warrants liability 1,183,000



—

Other long-term liabilities 26,614



—

Total Liabilities 7,294,539



8,036,145









Commitments and Contingencies - Note 14













Stockholders' (Deficit) Equity





Convertible preferred stock, $0.0001 par value, zero and 30,000,000 shares authorized; zero and 16,789,088 shares issued and outstanding; aggregate liquidation preference of $0 and $12,156,676 at June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively —



1,679

Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value, 1,000,000 shares authorized; zero shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively —



—

Common stock, $0.0001 par value, 100,000,000 and 30,000,000 shares authorized; 18,626,624 and 9,122,996 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively 1,863



2,616

Additional paid-in capital 126,816,249



19,650,659

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 18,762



(77,841)

Accumulated deficit (32,006,849)



(20,457,823)

Total Stockholders' Equity (Deficit) 94,830,025



(880,710)

Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity (Deficit) $ 102,124,564



$ 7,155,435



NUVVE HOLDING CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2021

2020

2021

2020 Revenue













Products and services $ 766,516



$ 54,325



$ 1,078,419



$ 360,046

Grants 214,814



408,818



701,943



1,048,427

Total revenue 981,330



463,143



1,780,362



1,408,473

Operating expenses













Cost of product and service revenue 362,658



10,808



489,886



33,204

Selling, general, and administrative 5,269,791



868,813



9,752,531



1,717,420

Research and development 1,689,245



665,460



2,952,195



1,207,085

Total operating expenses 7,321,694



1,545,081



13,194,612



2,957,709

















Operating loss (6,340,364)



(1,081,938)



(11,414,250)



(1,549,236)

Other income (expense)













Interest income (expense) 1,984



(5,455)



(595,565)



(7,330)

Change in fair value of conversion option on convertible notes —



3,107



—



—

Change in fair value of warrants liability (351,602)



—



70,228



—

Other, net 503,676



31,184



391,561



5,656

Total other (expense) income, net 154,058



28,836



(133,776)



(1,674)

Loss before taxes (6,186,306)



(1,053,102)



(11,548,206)



(1,550,910)

Income tax (benefit) expense 1,000



1,000



1,000



1,000

Net loss attributable to common stockholders $ (6,187,306)



$ (1,054,102)



$ (11,549,026)



$ (1,551,910)

















Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted $ (0.33)



$ (0.12)



$ (0.79)



$ (0.18)

















Weighted-average shares used in computing net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted 18,668,009



8,778,916



14,560,862



8,778,916



NUVVE HOLDING CORP AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE LOSS (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2021

2020

2021

2020 Net loss $ (6,187,306)



$ (1,054,102)



$ (11,549,026)



$ (1,551,910)

Other comprehensive (loss) income













Foreign currency translation adjustments, net of taxes (20,146)



(38,190)



96,603



(11,409)

Comprehensive loss $ (6,207,452)



$ (1,092,292)



$ (11,452,423)



$ (1,563,319)



NUVVE HOLDING CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited)



Six Months Ended June 30,

2021

2020 Operating activities





Net loss $ (11,549,026)



$ (1,551,910)

Adjustments to reconcile to net loss to net cash used in operating activities





Depreciation and amortization 81,874



82,280

Share-based compensation 1,352,708



32,978

Beneficial conversion feature on convertible debenture 427,796



3,242

Accretion of discount on convertible debenture 116,147



—

Change in fair value of warrants liability (70,228)



—

Loss on disposal of asset 1,381



—

Gain on extinguishment of PPP Loan (492,100)



—

Noncash lease expense (1,003)



—

Change in operating assets and liabilities





Accounts receivable (139,140)



249,622

Inventory (3,164,653)



24,200

Prepaid expenses (2,209,159)



(47,579)

Accounts payable 330,890



191,493

Accrued expenses 1,595,165



14,690

Deferred revenue 305,922



266,844

Net cash used in operating activities (13,413,426)



(734,140)

Investing activities





Proceeds from sale of property and equipment 7,969



—

Purchase of property and equipment —



(22,504)

Net cash provided by investing activities 7,969



(22,504)

Financing activities





Proceeds from issuance of convertible notes —



28,000

Proceeds from Newborn Escrow Account 58,184,461



—

Redemption of Newborn shares (18,629)



—

Issuance costs related to reverse recapitalization and PIPE offering (3,970,657)



—

Proceeds from PIPE offering 14,250,000



—

Repayment of Newborn sponsor loans (487,500)



—

Repurchase of common stock from EDF (6,000,000)



—

Newborn cash acquired 50,206



—

Purchase of stock from investor (2,000,000)



—

Payment of financing costs (531,527)



—

Payment of finance lease Obligations (1,989)



—

Proceeds from PPP/EIDL Loan —



642,000

Issuance of Common Stock —



(3)

Repayment proceeds from shareholder loan —



(75,000)

Proceeds from shareholder loan —



75,000

Net cash provided by financing activities 59,474,365



669,997

Effect of exchange rate on cash 98,193



(11,454)

Net increase (decrease) in cash and restricted cash 46,167,101



(98,101)

Cash and restricted cash at beginning of year 2,275,895



326,703

Cash and restricted cash at end of period $ 48,442,996



$ 228,602

Supplemental Disclosure of Noncash Financing Activity





Conversion of preferred stock to common stock $ 1,679



$ —

Conversion of debenture and accrued interest to common shares $ 3,999,435



$ —

Conversion of shares due to reverse recapitalization $ 3,383



$ —

Issuance of common stock for merger success fee $ 2,085,299



$ —

Non-cash merger transaction costs $ 2,085,299



$ —

Accrued transaction costs related to reverse recapitalization $ 189,434



$ —

Issuance of private warrants $ 1,253,228



$ —

Forgiveness of PPP Loan $ 492,100



$ —

Issuance of Stonepeak and Evolve warrants $ 27,640,000



$ —

Issuance of Stonepeak and Evolve options $ 12,584,000



$ —



