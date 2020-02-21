NUYU Shows Off Their Diverse Line of CBD Infused Products at ECRM

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Feb. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- NUYU CBD started their company in 2019 after years of scientific research into the benefits of CBD, and how it can best be combined with other natural ingredients for extraordinary results. From March 22nd to March 25th, NUYU will be shopping their locally sourced, triple certified CBD products to retailers across the United States at the Efficient Collaborative Retail Marketing (ECRM) Conference, in St. Louis, Missouri.

ECRM's March program titled Healthy Living, Vitamin and Nutrition is the perfect opportunity for NUYU to introduce retailers to their unique product lines and their uniquely transparent research-based background in manufacturing. Though it can be tricky to sell most CBD products across states with varying laws, NUYU's advantage in the national market is that all of their products contain 0.0% THC, making them legal to sell in any state.

While THC is the psychoactive chemical found in the cannabis plant, CBD, or Cannabidiol, is all medicinal with no psychoactive effects. CBD is famous for its anti-inflammatory tension relief properties, but as more research comes to light, new benefits emerge every day. Studies now show CBD playing a major role in increasing cognitive function, restoring motion and flexibility to joints, and even to help maintain healthy skin.

NUYU has been making waves in the healthy living community for its line of effective and affordable CBD beauty products. CBD has been shown to reinvigorate skin and help maintain an acne-free appearance. NUYU's premier skin-care line includes body butter, face-wash, vitamin C, moisturizer, eye cream, and charcoal mask that are all infused with 100mg of CBD in addition to natural proprietary herbal skin-care remedies.

NUYU's Cleansing Face Wash - Botanical contains their triple-certified CBD isolate, as well as natural ingredients like Licorice Root, Asparagus, and Angelica Root extract. For topical use, CBD is known to help reduce inflammation and redness of the skin, and can also help to repair skin that has been damaged by clogged pores. CBD can also reinvigorate skin with vitamins A, C, E, and B, helping to fight the occurrence of breakouts in the future.

NUYU will be showing off their beauty line as well as their entire catalog of premium CBD products at the Efficient Collaborative Retail Marketing (ECRM) Conference's March program, Healthy Living, Vitamin and Nutrition, in St. Louis, Missouri, at the Hyatt Regency at the Arch. ECRM is a chance for NUYU to get their wares on shelves across the United States, and with a diverse range of unique and appealing products, they are set for success.

