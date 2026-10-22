NVE: 3 Key Takeaways for Long-Term Investors

On its second-quarter fiscal 2027 earnings call, held on Oct. 21, 2026, NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC) announced that total revenue reached $16.9 million for the first six months of the fiscal year, up 36% over the prior period. This top-line growth highlights how commercial product demand and expanding distribution channels can offset temporary customer ordering delays in the medical device sector. For long-term investors, understanding the drivers behind product demand helps clarify the company's valuation trajectory. Three things management said stand out.

NVE's distributor sales expanded significantly during the second quarter. That expansion reflects broad commercial adoption for both existing and newly launched products across industrial and automation markets.

Quarterly product sales fell due to inventory adjustments at a major medical device customer and lower defense purchases tied to government procurement timing. Management expects both segments to bounce back in the current quarter and projects second-half revenue won't fall below first-half levels.

Continue reading