NVent Electric Stock Jumps 10% On Strong Q1 Revenue Growth

(RTTNews) - nVent Electric plc (NVT) shares rose 10.37 percent to $157.73, gaining $14.83 on Friday, following strong first-quarter revenue growth.

The stock is currently trading at $157.73, compared to its previous close of $142.90 on the New York Stock Exchange. It opened at $164.30 and has traded in a range of $157.20 to $167.00, with volume reaching 2,296,521 shares.

The company reported first-quarter net income of $142.4 million, or $0.87 per share, compared to $360.7 million, or $2.16 per share, a year earlier. Net income from continuing operations increased to $140.4 million from $87.0 million last year. Net sales climbed to $1.24 billion from $809.3 million.

The stock has traded between $57.86 and $167.00 over the past 52 weeks.