nVent Electric Aktie
WKN DE: A2JHWV / ISIN: IE00BDVJJQ56
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01.05.2026 18:33:28
NVent Electric Stock Jumps 10% On Strong Q1 Revenue Growth
(RTTNews) - nVent Electric plc (NVT) shares rose 10.37 percent to $157.73, gaining $14.83 on Friday, following strong first-quarter revenue growth.
The stock is currently trading at $157.73, compared to its previous close of $142.90 on the New York Stock Exchange. It opened at $164.30 and has traded in a range of $157.20 to $167.00, with volume reaching 2,296,521 shares.
The company reported first-quarter net income of $142.4 million, or $0.87 per share, compared to $360.7 million, or $2.16 per share, a year earlier. Net income from continuing operations increased to $140.4 million from $87.0 million last year. Net sales climbed to $1.24 billion from $809.3 million.
The stock has traded between $57.86 and $167.00 over the past 52 weeks.
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Nachrichten zu nVent Electric PLC Registered Shs
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30.04.26
|Ausblick: nVent Electric vermeldet Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal (finanzen.net)