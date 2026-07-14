Vertiv Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A2PZ5A / ISIN: US92537N1081
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14.07.2026 22:09:01
nVent Electric vs. Vertiv: Which AI Liquid Cooling Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?
The race to build AI infrastructure has turned electrical equipment providers into the bedrock of the digital age. Investors are now deciding between nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) and Vertiv Holdings (NYSE:VRT) to power their portfolios.While both companies specialize in protecting and cooling critical systems, they operate at different scales. nVent focuses on connecting and protecting sensitive equipment across diverse industries, while Vertiv provides the full stack of digital infrastructure for hyperscale data centers.nVent Electric designs and manufactures electrical solutions that connect and protect sensitive equipment in data centers, utilities, and commercial buildings. The company is a key player among industrial stocks through its focus on liquid cooling and protective enclosures for high-demand AI environments. Note that its largest customer accounted for roughly 11% of consolidated net sales in late 2025, and such customer concentration adds a layer of risk to the business.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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