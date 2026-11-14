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14.11.2026 11:02:02

Nvidia, Alphabet, Microsoft, and Micron Are All Buying Anthropic’s IPO. Should You Buy Too?

Anthropic is set to be one of the biggest IPOs in history. The frontier AI lab revealed plans to sell 825 million shares of Class A stock at a share price between $70 and $78. At the high end of that range, it'll raise $64 billion and imply a fully diluted valuation of $1.4 trillion.

Separately, Anthropic is raising $26 billion in a private placement of the company's Class N shares, which carry no voting rights (but convert to Class A shares if sold to an unaffiliated buyer). That share class allows strategic business partners, including Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL), Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA), Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), Micron Techology (NASDAQ:MU), and others, to invest in the company without conflict of interest. Indeed, all four companies are on the roster of investors in the private placement, buying shares at the same price as the IPO.

The question investors need to ask is: Are the big tech companies getting yet another deal on Anthropic shares? And if so, should you join them now that average investors finally have an opportunity to buy the stock?

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Aktien in diesem Artikel

Alphabet Inc (A) Cert Deposito Arg Repr 0.034482 Shs 8 630,00 1,89% Alphabet Inc (A) Cert Deposito Arg Repr 0.034482 Shs
Alphabet A (ex Google) 268,10 -0,80% Alphabet A (ex Google)
Alphabet C (ex Google) 265,05 -0,79% Alphabet C (ex Google)
Microsoft Corp Cert.Deposito Arg.Repr. 0.2 Shs 29 060,00 0,41% Microsoft Corp Cert.Deposito Arg.Repr. 0.2 Shs
Microsoft Corp. 475,30 0,57% Microsoft Corp.
NVIDIA Corp. 147,84 -1,47% NVIDIA Corp.

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