Microsoft Aktie
WKN: 870747 / ISIN: US5949181045
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13.07.2026 20:56:40
Nvidia, Amazon, and Microsoft Stocks Just Did Something for the First Time in at Least 5 Years. Here's What History Says Will Happen Next
The past few years have been boom-or-bust for some of the world's most recognizable names. The advent of artificial intelligence (AI) was a catalyst for companies at the forefront of the technology.Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) leads the field for the graphics processing units (GPUs) that run AI models in data centers. Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) used AI to increase efficiency across its business, while also offering AI models to customers of Amazon Web Services (AWS), its cloud infrastructure service. Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) partnered with ChatGPT creator OpenAI early on, integrating generative AI tools across its vast business, while also offering AI tools and models to cloud customers. Moreover, these tech titans have ridden AI to market-beating returns in recent years.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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