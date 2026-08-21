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WKN: 855681 / ISIN: US4581401001

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21.08.2026 04:00:00

Nvidia, AMD, and Intel: Wall Street Says to Buy 2 and Avoid 1. I Disagree.

Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), AMD (NASDAQ: AMD), and Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) are three of the most popular artificial intelligence (AI) stock picks in the market. While Nvidia has been a top pick since the AI arms race began in 2023, it hasn't done nearly as well as the other two in 2026. This year, Nvidia is up 18%, while AMD is up 126%, and Intel leads the way at a 162% gain. If you bought AMD and Intel at the start of the year, you're very happy. If you bought Nvidia instead, you're likely pretty disappointed.But none of that matters now. Instead, investors need to look ahead as to which stock is the best buy for the next year. Wall Street analysts offer one-year price targets to help convey where they think the stock will go, but using one analyst usually isn't a smart idea, because there's always one or two that have a preposterous prediction to the upside or downside. However, combining all analysts that follow a stock in aggregate usually yields a reasonable consensus pick.If we do that, it reveals some interesting information about the stocks, and clearly conveys one major winner, one OK pick, and one that investors should consider moving on from.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Aktien in diesem Artikel

AMD (Advanced Micro Devices) Inc. 399,75 0,01% AMD (Advanced Micro Devices) Inc.
Intel Corp. 79,14 -0,43% Intel Corp.
NVIDIA Corp. 185,36 -0,32% NVIDIA Corp.

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