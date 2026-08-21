Intel Aktie
WKN: 855681 / ISIN: US4581401001
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21.08.2026 04:00:00
Nvidia, AMD, and Intel: Wall Street Says to Buy 2 and Avoid 1. I Disagree.
Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), AMD (NASDAQ: AMD), and Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) are three of the most popular artificial intelligence (AI) stock picks in the market. While Nvidia has been a top pick since the AI arms race began in 2023, it hasn't done nearly as well as the other two in 2026. This year, Nvidia is up 18%, while AMD is up 126%, and Intel leads the way at a 162% gain. If you bought AMD and Intel at the start of the year, you're very happy. If you bought Nvidia instead, you're likely pretty disappointed.But none of that matters now. Instead, investors need to look ahead as to which stock is the best buy for the next year. Wall Street analysts offer one-year price targets to help convey where they think the stock will go, but using one analyst usually isn't a smart idea, because there's always one or two that have a preposterous prediction to the upside or downside. However, combining all analysts that follow a stock in aggregate usually yields a reasonable consensus pick.If we do that, it reveals some interesting information about the stocks, and clearly conveys one major winner, one OK pick, and one that investors should consider moving on from.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu Intel Corp.
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19.08.26
|NASDAQ 100-Handel aktuell: NASDAQ 100 liegt nachmittags im Minus (finanzen.at)
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19.08.26
|NASDAQ Composite-Handel aktuell: NASDAQ Composite nachmittags mit Gewinnen (finanzen.at)
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19.08.26
|Handel in New York: NASDAQ 100 am Mittag mit positivem Vorzeichen (finanzen.at)
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19.08.26
|NASDAQ-Handel: NASDAQ Composite präsentiert sich mittags fester (finanzen.at)
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19.08.26
|Verluste in New York: NASDAQ 100 beginnt die Mittwochssitzung im Minus (finanzen.at)
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19.08.26
|Schwacher Wochentag in New York: NASDAQ Composite präsentiert sich zum Start des Mittwochshandels leichter (finanzen.at)
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18.08.26
|S&P 500-Handel aktuell: S&P 500 präsentiert sich schwächer (finanzen.at)
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18.08.26
|Verluste in New York: NASDAQ 100 am Dienstagnachmittag im Minus (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu Intel Corp.
|12.08.26
|Intel Neutral
|UBS AG
|24.07.26
|Intel Halten
|DZ BANK
|24.07.26
|Intel Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|24.07.26
|Intel Market-Perform
|Bernstein Research
|24.07.26
|Intel Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|12.08.26
|Intel Neutral
|UBS AG
|24.07.26
|Intel Halten
|DZ BANK
|24.07.26
|Intel Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|24.07.26
|Intel Market-Perform
|Bernstein Research
|24.07.26
|Intel Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|24.07.26
|Intel Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|24.04.26
|Intel Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|26.01.26
|Intel Verkaufen
|DZ BANK
|23.01.26
|Intel Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|24.10.25
|Intel Verkaufen
|DZ BANK
|12.08.26
|Intel Neutral
|UBS AG
|24.07.26
|Intel Halten
|DZ BANK
|24.07.26
|Intel Market-Perform
|Bernstein Research
|24.07.26
|Intel Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|21.07.26
|Intel Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
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Aktien in diesem Artikel
|AMD (Advanced Micro Devices) Inc.
|399,75
|0,01%
|Intel Corp.
|79,14
|-0,43%
|NVIDIA Corp.
|185,36
|-0,32%
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