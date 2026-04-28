AMD Aktie
WKN: 863186 / ISIN: US0079031078
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28.04.2026 20:31:05
Nvidia, AMD, and Other AI Chip Stocks Are Swooning. Blame OpenAI.
Monday, the stock market was on fire, with the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite both hitting new all-time highs, and optimism reigned. The mood turned dour on Tuesday morning as a report about one of the most consequential stocks in artificial intelligence (AI) caught investors off guard, sending AI chip stocks tumbling.Growth is slowing at OpenAI, as the ChatGPT parent missed internal goals for revenue and user growth, according to a report by The Wall Street Journal. The company was shooting for 1 billion users by the end of 2025, a goal it has yet to hit, according to the report. If true, this could have important implications for the future of AI.Image source: The Motley Fool.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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