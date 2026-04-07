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WKN: 870747 / ISIN: US5949181045

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07.04.2026 10:06:00

Nvidia, Apple, Alphabet, Amazon, and Microsoft Are Sending Shockwaves Through Wall Street With This $16 Billion Warning

For much of the last 17 years, the bulls have been in firm control on Wall Street. However, it's the stock market's largest and most influential companies that are responsible for most of the heavy lifting. I'm talking about the $2 trillion-and-up club, consisting of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL), Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL)(NASDAQ: GOOG), Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT), and Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN).Since the benchmark S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) hit its financial crisis low on March 9, 2009, it's rallied 873%, through the closing bell on April 2, 2026. In comparison, Nvidia has skyrocketed more than 85,000%, while Apple, Alphabet, Microsoft, and Amazon are higher by approximately 8,500%, 4,000%, 2,400%, and 6,800% over the same timeline.Though there's a laundry list of reasons these members of the "Magnificent Seven" are trillion-dollar companies, the people who know these five juggernauts best are sending shockwaves through Wall Street with their actions.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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