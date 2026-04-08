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08.04.2026 09:55:00

Nvidia, Apple, and Alphabet Could Help This Marvelous Vanguard ETF Turn $250,000 Into $1 Million After the Stock Market Sell-Off

The stock market is currently in the throes of a broad-based sell-off because of the ongoing tensions in the Middle East. The S&P 500 index is currently down by 5.3% from its all-time high and was down as much as 9% a week ago. The Nasdaq-100 technology index plummeted as much as 12% before recovering somewhat to now be down about 7.8%. Throughout history, broad market dips have presented long-term investors with an opportunity to buy high-quality stocks at a discount.The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEMKT: MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that tracks the performance of the CRSP U.S. Mega Cap Growth Index, and it exclusively invests in 60 of the largest companies in the U.S. These giants account for 70% of the total value of all 3,498 companies listed on U.S. stock exchanges, which highlights the concentration of wealth in corporate America. The Vanguard ETF is down 13% from its all-time high and was down as much as 17% last week, but it could emerge from this sell-off stronger than ever thanks to its top holdings, which include artificial intelligence (AI) powerhouses Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL), and Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG)(NASDAQ: GOOGL). Here's how the fund could turn an investment of $250,000 into $1 million over the long-term.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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