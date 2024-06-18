|
18.06.2024 11:21:00
Nvidia, Apple, and Microsoft Could Help This Stock-Split ETF Turn $200,000 Into $1 Million
Artificial intelligence (AI) is creating tremendous value in the market. Last year, the enthusiasm for AI pushed one company, Nvidia, into a multi-trillion-dollar valuation, making it the world's most powerful data center chips for processing AI workloads.Past technological revolutions have made it clear that picking long-term winners and losers isn't easy, and it won't be with the AI revolution either. Many of the top dot-com era internet companies from the turn of the century that people bet on early no longer exist. And then there are companies like Amazon that got their start doing one thing and then found it was their side businesses that actually generated the most profits. Who knew e-commerce specialist Amazon would eventually become the world's largest cloud-computing company when it started developing its own server systems to better handle its e-commerce transactions?There is a rather simple solution for investors seeking to profit from AI who aren't comfortable picking the winners themselves. Exchange-traded funds (ETFs) offer a great way to buy dozens or even hundreds of AI stocks neatly packaged into one security, eliminating the need to pick winners and losers. The iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEMKT: IGM) is filled with leading AI stocks, and it has a spectacular long-term track record.
