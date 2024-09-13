|
13.09.2024 23:00:00
Nvidia: Buy, Sell, or Hold?
Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) announced fiscal 2025 second-quarter results (for the three months ended July 28) on Aug. 28, and the stock has shed 18% of its value since then, despite delivering better-than-expected results along with guidance that exceeded consensus expectations.Investors are probably worried about the fact that Nvidia forecast year-over-year revenue growth of 80% in the current quarter to $32.5 billion. While that's impressive, it is lower than the 122% growth it recorded in the previous quarter. Additionally, the growing concerns about the sustainability of massive investments in artificial intelligence (AI) technology seem to be giving Nvidia investors another reason to be skeptical about the stock's future.With the stock having more than doubled in 2024, is now the time for Nvidia investors to start booking profits? Or should they continue holding the stock to wait for the bearish sentiment to get over? Or will it be a good idea to use the dip in Nvidia stock to buy more shares? Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
