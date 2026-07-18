NVIDIA Aktie
WKN: 918422 / ISIN: US67066G1040
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18.07.2026 19:33:00
Nvidia: Jensen Huang's Company Is Still the King of AI, and the Stock Is a Buy
Led by CEO and co-founder Jensen Huang, Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) has established itself as the top chipmaker in AI, and it does not plan on giving up its throne anytime soon. Much of the company's success can be directly tied to Huang's instinctive talent for predicting where the tech world is headed well in advance. That's why the stock is a buy.Nvidia was founded in 1993, and its invention of the graphics processing unit (GPU) in 1999 helped fuel the video game market by speeding up graphics rendering and allowing for major leaps forward in computer graphics. The video game market was big at the time, but Huang's more important strategic move was to have Nvidia create its CUDA software platform, which makes its chips programmable for other tasks. While the full value of that strategy took many years to manifest, Nvidia wisely seeded CUDA into universities and research labs that were doing early work on AI. The result was that most foundational AI code was written on CUDA for Nvidia's GPUs, which is why the company enjoys a wide moat in AI model training today.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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