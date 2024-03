Nvidia, Microsoft, and Alphabet Are Top Positions in This Magnificent ETF. Here's Why It's a Buy Now.

Artificial intelligence (AI) could transform the economy by completing tasks humans can't, and by making existing workers more productive. Goldman Sachs believes the technology will add $7 trillion to the global economy within the next decade, whereas Cathie Wood's Ark Investment Management places that figure at $200 trillion. Investors are rushing to buy AI stocks like Nvidia Alphabet , and Amazon, all of which have soared over the past year.But other AI stocks aren't faring so well. C3.ai stock more than doubled in 2023, but it remains 82% below its all-time high. Similarly, Upstart stock has plunged 93% from its best-ever level. Those cases prove that developing AI alone isn't enough -- companies need to build solid businesses.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel