03.04.2024 11:45:00

Nvidia, Microsoft, and Amazon Are Leaders in Artificial Intelligence (AI), but Don't Overlook This Stock

Nvidia, Microsoft, and Amazon are stocks investors commonly associate with artificial intelligence (AI). Each company is developing the technology in its own way to take a leadership position in this emerging industry.Nvidia makes the most powerful graphics processing units (GPUs) for AI workloads in the data center. The company is worth $2.2 trillion, with $1.5 trillion of that value added in the past year alone thanks to surging demand for those chips.Microsoft invested $10 billion in ChatGPT developer OpenAI last year, and is using the start-up's latest GPT-4 models to weave AI into its entire product portfolio. Applications like Word and Excel now come with an optional AI assistant called Copilot, and developers can access advanced AI models on the Azure cloud platform to build their own applications.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Microsoft Corp.mehr Nachrichten