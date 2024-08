Nvidia, Microsoft, and Apple Could Help This Stock-Split ETF Turn $400 per Month Into $1 Million

Wall Street analysts predict artificial intelligence (AI) will create trillions of dollars in economic value over the next decade. It has already started, with Nvidia 's market capitalization surging by a whopping $2.1 trillion since the start of 2023 as developers race to buy the company's AI data center chips.But previous technological revolutions like the internet, cloud computing, and enterprise software have taught us that picking the long-term winners and losers in the AI race won't be easy. Nvidia faces growing competition already, and in the software space, some of the best AI models are coming from privately held start-ups.Taking a broad approach to AI investing might be the best solution for most investors. Buying an exchange-traded fund (ETF) is a simple way to do that, and the iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEMKT: IGM) holds almost every popular AI stock right now.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool