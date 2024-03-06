|
06.03.2024 12:15:00
Nvidia, Microsoft, and Jeff Bezos Invested in a $2.6 Billion Robotics Start-Up. Here's Why That's Good News for Tesla.
Artificial intelligence (AI) investors may have just found their new favorite use case. A start-up called Figure AI raised $675 million of fresh venture capital (VC) funds at a sizzling valuation of $2.6 billion.Even more impressive? The company's investor roster includes Microsoft, Nvidia, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, Cathie Wood's Ark Invest, Intel Capital, and OpenAI.Figure AI is developing humanoid robots, an area that has massive potential to disrupt both the labor market and household settings. Let's explore why so many high-profile technology businesses may be interested in Figure AI. Moreover, I'll outline why I see Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) emerging as a big winner from this newfound interest in humanoid robotics.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Microsoft Corp.mehr Nachrichten
|
06.03.24
|Optimismus in New York: Dow Jones liegt schlussendlich im Plus (finanzen.at)
|
06.03.24
|NASDAQ Composite aktuell: NASDAQ Composite beendet den Handel im Plus (finanzen.at)
|
06.03.24
|S&P 500 aktuell: S&P 500 schlussendlich freundlich (finanzen.at)
|
06.03.24
|Börse New York in Grün: NASDAQ 100 verbucht schlussendlich Zuschläge (finanzen.at)
|
06.03.24
|Box-Aktie profitiert: Box weitet Partnerschaft mit Microsoft aus (finanzen.at)
|
06.03.24
|Aufschläge in New York: NASDAQ Composite-Anleger greifen am Nachmittag zu (finanzen.at)
|
06.03.24
|Pluszeichen in New York: S&P 500-Börsianer greifen zu (finanzen.at)
|
06.03.24
|NASDAQ-Handel: So performt der NASDAQ 100 aktuell (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu Microsoft Corp.mehr Analysen
|31.01.24
|Microsoft Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|31.01.24
|Microsoft Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|31.01.24
|Microsoft Buy
|UBS AG
|31.01.24
|Microsoft Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|31.01.24
|Microsoft Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|31.01.24
|Microsoft Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|31.01.24
|Microsoft Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|31.01.24
|Microsoft Buy
|UBS AG
|31.01.24
|Microsoft Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|31.01.24
|Microsoft Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|31.01.24
|Microsoft Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|31.01.24
|Microsoft Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|31.01.24
|Microsoft Buy
|UBS AG
|31.01.24
|Microsoft Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|31.01.24
|Microsoft Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|31.05.23
|Microsoft Neutral
|UBS AG
|27.04.23
|Microsoft Neutral
|UBS AG
|20.04.23
|Microsoft Neutral
|UBS AG
|17.03.23
|Microsoft Neutral
|UBS AG
|14.03.23
|Microsoft Neutral
|UBS AG
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|IN Holdings Co. LTD. Registered Shs
|220,00
|0,00%
|Microsoft Corp Cert.Deposito Arg.Repr. 0.2 Shs
|13 999,00
|-5,11%
|Microsoft Corp.
|367,00
|-0,73%
|NVIDIA Corp.
|817,50
|0,71%
|Tesla
|160,18
|-1,86%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerVor Zinsentscheid der EZB: ATX und DAX im Minus erwartet -- Asiatische Börsen mit Verlusten
Der heimische und der deutsche Aktienmarkt steuern am Donnerstag auf einen schwächeren Start zu. An den Börsen in Fernost sind am Donnerstag Verluste zu sehen. Die Wall Street zeigte sich am Mittwoch fester.