Nvidia, Microsoft, and Jeff Bezos Invested in a $2.6 Billion Robotics Start-Up. Here's Why That's Good News for Tesla.

Artificial intelligence (AI) investors may have just found their new favorite use case. A start-up called Figure AI raised $675 million of fresh venture capital (VC) funds at a sizzling valuation of $2.6 billion.Even more impressive? The company's investor roster includes Microsoft Nvidia , Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, Cathie Wood's Ark Invest, Intel Capital, and OpenAI.Figure AI is developing humanoid robots, an area that has massive potential to disrupt both the labor market and household settings. Let's explore why so many high-profile technology businesses may be interested in Figure AI. Moreover, I'll outline why I see Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) emerging as a big winner from this newfound interest in humanoid robotics.