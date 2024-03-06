06.03.2024 12:15:00

Nvidia, Microsoft, and Jeff Bezos Invested in a $2.6 Billion Robotics Start-Up. Here's Why That's Good News for Tesla.

Artificial intelligence (AI) investors may have just found their new favorite use case. A start-up called Figure AI raised $675 million of fresh venture capital (VC) funds at a sizzling valuation of $2.6 billion.Even more impressive? The company's investor roster includes Microsoft, Nvidia, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, Cathie Wood's Ark Invest, Intel Capital, and OpenAI.Figure AI is developing humanoid robots, an area that has massive potential to disrupt both the labor market and household settings. Let's explore why so many high-profile technology businesses may be interested in Figure AI. Moreover, I'll outline why I see Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) emerging as a big winner from this newfound interest in humanoid robotics.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Microsoft Corp.mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Microsoft Corp.mehr Analysen

31.01.24 Microsoft Outperform RBC Capital Markets
31.01.24 Microsoft Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
31.01.24 Microsoft Buy UBS AG
31.01.24 Microsoft Overweight Barclays Capital
31.01.24 Microsoft Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

IN Holdings Co. LTD. Registered Shs 220,00 0,00% IN Holdings Co. LTD. Registered Shs
Microsoft Corp Cert.Deposito Arg.Repr. 0.2 Shs 13 999,00 -5,11% Microsoft Corp Cert.Deposito Arg.Repr. 0.2 Shs
Microsoft Corp. 367,00 -0,73% Microsoft Corp.
NVIDIA Corp. 817,50 0,71% NVIDIA Corp.
Tesla 160,18 -1,86% Tesla

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Vor Zinsentscheid der EZB: ATX und DAX im Minus erwartet -- Asiatische Börsen mit Verlusten
Der heimische und der deutsche Aktienmarkt steuern am Donnerstag auf einen schwächeren Start zu. An den Börsen in Fernost sind am Donnerstag Verluste zu sehen. Die Wall Street zeigte sich am Mittwoch fester.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen