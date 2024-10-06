|
06.10.2024 12:23:00
Nvidia, Microsoft, SoftBank, and Cathie Wood's Ark Invest Are Betting Big on This AI Startup
OpenAI was founded in 2015 by a team of researchers and entrepreneurs which included Sam Altman, Peter Thiel, and Tesla Chief Executive Offficer Elon Musk. It was established as a not-for-profit research organization with a mission to develop artificial intelligence (AI) technology that benefits all of humanity.OpenAI planned to raise $1 billion through donations to achieve its research and development goals. After only taking in $130.4 million in donations during its first few years, the organization decided to create a new subsidiary in 2019 which was capable of generating capped profits to attract investors instead. Since then, OpenAI has developed some of the world's most advanced AI models, which are at the foundation of its ChatGPT chat bot application. Now, OpenAI wants to extend its leadership in the AI industry by fully committing to a for-profit structure, and it just accepted a whopping $6.6 billion in new investment from the likes of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT), SoftBank (OTC: SFTB.Y), Cathie Wood's Ark Invest, and more.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Ai Holdings Corpmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Ai Holdings Corpmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Ai Holdings Corp
|2 409,00
|1,39%
|Microsoft Corp Cert.Deposito Arg.Repr. 0.2 Shs
|17 050,00
|-0,44%
|Microsoft Corp.
|373,90
|0,05%
|NVIDIA Corp.
|116,50
|-0,46%
|SoftBank Corp.
|1,16
|-0,60%