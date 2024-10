Nvidia, Microsoft, SoftBank, and Cathie Wood's Ark Invest Are Betting Big on This AI Startup

OpenAI was founded in 2015 by a team of researchers and entrepreneurs which included Sam Altman, Peter Thiel, and Tesla Chief Executive Offficer Elon Musk. It was established as a not-for-profit research organization with a mission to develop artificial intelligence (AI) technology that benefits all of humanity.OpenAI planned to raise $1 billion through donations to achieve its research and development goals. After only taking in $130.4 million in donations during its first few years, the organization decided to create a new subsidiary in 2019 which was capable of generating capped profits to attract investors instead. Since then, OpenAI has developed some of the world's most advanced AI models, which are at the foundation of its ChatGPT chat bot application. Now, OpenAI wants to extend its leadership in the AI industry by fully committing to a for-profit structure, and it just accepted a whopping $6.6 billion in new investment from the likes of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT), SoftBank (OTC: SFTB.Y), Cathie Wood's Ark Invest, and more.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool