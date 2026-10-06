Nvidia, Palantir, and Alphabet Are Sending Shockwaves Through Wall Street With This $17.5 Billion Warning

Three decades ago, the advent and proliferation of the internet lit a fire under Wall Street's major indexes. Today, the artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure build-out is stoking the same enthusiasm and fueling a multitrillion-dollar addressable opportunity.

Though dozens of tech-driven companies are benefiting from the AI revolution, Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA), Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR), and Google parent Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL)(NASDAQ:GOOG) are at the forefront of this game-changing technology.

Nvidia's graphics processing units hold a virtual monopoly in AI-accelerated data centers, making it one of the most widely held stocks among retail investors.

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