Palantir Aktie

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WKN DE: A2QA4J / ISIN: US69608A1088

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04.05.2026 10:06:00

Nvidia, Palantir, and Broadcom Are Sending Shockwaves Through Wall Street With This $4.6 Billion Warning

Nothing has captured the attention of investors since the advent and proliferation of the internet in the mid-1990s quite like the rise of artificial intelligence (AI). Empowering software and systems with the tools to make split-second, autonomous decisions is a multitrillion-dollar addressable market.Arguably, no companies have benefited more from the evolution of AI than graphics processing unit (GPU) titan Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), data-mining specialist Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ: PLTR), and networking solutions kingpin Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO). Broadcom joined the trillion-dollar club in December 2024, Nvidia became the first public company to top $5 trillion in October 2025, and Palantir shares have skyrocketed 2,100% since the end of 2022.While all three companies possess undeniable competitive advantages, the people who know these businesses best are sending worrisome signals.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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