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08.09.2026 11:06:01

Nvidia, Palantir, and Meta Platforms Are Rattling Wall Street With This $18.6 Billion Warning

No trend has fueled Wall Street's nearly four-year bull market quite like the evolution of artificial intelligence (AI). Empowering software and systems with the tools to make autonomous, split-second decisions is a multitrillion-dollar addressable opportunity that investors clearly don't want to miss.

Several of Wall Street's most influential businesses have led the AI revolution, including Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA), Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR), and Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META).

Image source: Getty Images.

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