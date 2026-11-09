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09.11.2026 13:06:02

Nvidia, Palantir, and Tesla Are Sending Shockwaves Through Wall Street With This $53 Billion Warning

For the better part of the last four years, no catalyst has played a bigger role in lifting the broader market than the evolution of artificial intelligence (AI). Whether it's AI-accelerating hardware or AI applications, an IDC report pegs this cumulative addressable opportunity at $22.5 trillion from 2025 to 2031.

Few companies have taken the AI bull by the horns more than Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA), Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR), and Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Nvidia's graphics processing units (GPUs) are the infrastructure backbone of AI-accelerated data centers. None of its competitors are particularly close to matching the compute capabilities of its multiple generations of GPUs.

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