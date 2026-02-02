NVIDIA Aktie
WKN: 918422 / ISIN: US67066G1040
|
02.02.2026 18:07:00
Nvidia: The Story Behind the Most Watched Company on Earth
Hindsight is perfect. It's easy now to look back and think that artificial intelligence chip pioneer Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) was always destined for greatness, given that it now has the largest market capitalization of any company worldwide. Many analysts believe that Nvidia can do no wrong, and that its colossal past success warrants an unwavering belief that a prosperous future for Nvidia stock is assured.But to understand where Nvidia is now, it's valuable to look back to where it got its start and the path it took to get here. That's a core philosophy of my new Voyager Portfolio, which has been looking at a variety of different companies to assess their history, the current state of their businesses, and their prospects for the future. In this three-part series, you'll get a more complete picture of Nvidia's past, learning how it gradually evolved from being a niche player in a relatively small part of the technology sector to expand into the colossus it is today.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu NVIDIA Corp.
|
18:01
|Dow Jones aktuell: Dow Jones am Montagmittag auf grünem Terrain (finanzen.at)
|
18:01
|Freundlicher Handel: NASDAQ Composite am Mittag mit Kursplus (finanzen.at)
|
18:01
|NASDAQ 100 aktuell: NASDAQ 100 mittags mit grünem Vorzeichen (finanzen.at)
|
18:01
|Freundlicher Handel in New York: Das macht der S&P 500 mittags (finanzen.at)
|
16:03
|Starker Wochentag in New York: NASDAQ Composite zum Handelsstart in Grün (finanzen.at)
|
16:03
|Zuversicht in New York: S&P 500 zum Handelsstart mit positivem Vorzeichen (finanzen.at)
|
31.01.26
|33 Jahre an der Spitze: Wie lange macht NVIDIA-CEO Jensen Huang noch weiter? (finanzen.at)
|
30.01.26
|KI zieht auf dem Bau ein: Caterpillar und NVIDIA planen die Baustelle der Zukunft (finanzen.at)