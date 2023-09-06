|
06.09.2023 11:05:00
Nvidia: Why This Phenomenal Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stalwart Is Still a Screaming Buy
Share prices of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) hit a record high last week, driven by updated reports showing a booming demand for its graphics cards, which are being sucked up by companies in the artificial intelligence (AI) arms race.The semiconductor stock is up a massive 232% in 2023 so far, which also explains why it is trading at an expensive valuation. With a price-to-sales ratio of 37 and trailing earnings multiple of 117, there is no doubt that Nvidia is valued at a huge premium to the S&P 500's sales multiple of 2.5 and price-to-earnings ratio of 20.But despite these rich multiples, certain Wall Street analysts still consider Nvidia stock to be a bargain. Let's see why that's the case.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!