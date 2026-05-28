NVIDIA Aktie
WKN: 918422 / ISIN: US67066G1040
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29.05.2026 00:10:00
Nvidia Already is the GPU Giant. Now It's Aiming to Dominate in a New $200 Billion Market.
Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) has built much of its success thanks to one key product: the graphics processing unit (GPU). This is the chip driving key AI tasks such as the training and inference of large language models, and while other companies sell GPUs and similar chips, Nvidia's have consistently been the fastest and most efficient. As a result, customers have rushed to get in on the company's GPUs and latest updates -- and this has led to enormous earnings growth.Note that I say "earnings" and not just "revenue" growth. Nvidia not only has seen revenue explode higher, but it's also translated this into incredible levels of profit. In the latest quarter, revenue climbed 85% to $81 billion, and net income on a GAAP basis advanced 211% to $58 billion. And this period isn't an exception: Nvidia's been delivering this sort of growth quarter after quarter since the start of the AI boom. All of this has helped the stock gain more than 1,200% over the past five years. So it's fair to say that Nvidia is the world's GPU giant. But the company isn't finished with its quest for leadership. Now, the tech giant is aiming to dominate a new $200 billion market. Let's check out the details and consider what it means for the company -- and investors.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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