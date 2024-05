Nvidia and 4 Other Stocks Can Help You Build the Ultimate Artificial Intelligence (AI) Portfolio

At the beginning of 2023, semiconductor giant Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) was a $360 billion company. Its fortunes quickly changed when OpenAI and its artificial intelligence (AI)-powered chatbot, ChatGPT, captivated investors.ChatGPT's ability to accurately answer complex questions and generate text and computer code on command sent some of the world's largest tech giants clamoring to buy Nvidia 's graphics chips (GPUs) for their data centers since they are the best in the industry for developing, training, and deploying AI applications.As a result, Nvidia 's revenue soared, and the company is now worth an eyewatering $2.6 trillion. That could be a mere taste of what's to come because Wall Street thinks AI will add somewhere between $7 trillion to $200 trillion to the global economy within the next decade. Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel