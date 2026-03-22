NVIDIA Aktie
WKN: 918422 / ISIN: US67066G1040
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22.03.2026 14:06:00
Nvidia and Advanced Micro Devices Have Sounded a $711 Billion Warning to Wall Street That AI Investors Simply Can't Ignore
The advent and proliferation of the internet began altering corporate growth trajectories more than three decades ago. Since then, investors have been waiting (impatiently) for the next technological leap forward. While several other hyped trends followed in the footsteps of the internet, including nanotechnology, 3D printing, and blockchain technology, it's artificial intelligence (AI) that's truly stepped up.Analysts at PwC believe artificial intelligence can add $15.7 trillion to the global economy by 2030. If this estimate is even remotely close, it explains why shares of graphics processing unit (GPU) titans Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) and Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD), commonly known as "AMD," have soared. Since the start of 2023, shares of Nvidia and AMD have climbed by 1,140% and 208%, respectively.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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