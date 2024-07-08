|
08.07.2024 10:56:00
Nvidia and AMD Could Help This Stock-Split ETF Turn $200,000 Into $1 Million
Semiconductors are at the heart of the artificial intelligence (AI) revolution. Developing the most advanced AI models wouldn't be possible without the data center graphics processing units (GPUs) designed by the likes of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA).That company added $2.8 trillion to its market capitalization over the past 18 months alone thanks to surging demand for its GPUs. But the value created by AI is now reaching other companies in the chip space, including Nvidia's competitors like Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD).Investors could profit from this trend by purchasing a cross-section of the entire chip industry, and an exchange-traded fund (ETF) like the iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ: SOXX) makes that really simple.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu NVIDIA Corp.mehr Nachrichten
|
09:49
|ANALYSE-FLASH: UBS hebt Ziel für Nvidia auf 150 Dollar - 'Buy' (dpa-AFX)
|
06.07.24
|Höhenflug der NVIDIA-Aktie: Platzt nun bald die KI-Blase? (finanzen.at)
|
05.07.24
|Rally-Stopp bei NVIDIA-Aktie & Co. vor der Berichtssaison: Analysten erwarten mögliche Rückgänge an den US-Aktienmärkten (finanzen.at)
|
05.07.24
|Freitagshandel in New York: NASDAQ Composite präsentiert sich letztendlich fester (finanzen.at)
|
05.07.24
|Börse New York: S&P 500 beendet den Handel in der Gewinnzone (finanzen.at)
|
05.07.24
|Börse New York: NASDAQ 100 klettert schlussendlich (finanzen.at)
|
05.07.24
|Freundlicher Handel: NASDAQ Composite notiert nachmittags im Plus (finanzen.at)
|
05.07.24
|Aufschläge in New York: NASDAQ 100 am Freitagnachmittag stärker (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu NVIDIA Corp.mehr Analysen
|08:37
|NVIDIA Buy
|UBS AG
|01.07.24
|NVIDIA Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|24.06.24
|NVIDIA Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|17.06.24
|NVIDIA Outperform
|Bernstein Research