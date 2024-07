Nvidia and AMD Could Help This Stock-Split ETF Turn $200,000 Into $1 Million

Semiconductors are at the heart of the artificial intelligence (AI) revolution. Developing the most advanced AI models wouldn't be possible without the data center graphics processing units (GPUs) designed by the likes of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA).That company added $2.8 trillion to its market capitalization over the past 18 months alone thanks to surging demand for its GPUs. But the value created by AI is now reaching other companies in the chip space, including Nvidia's competitors like Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD).Investors could profit from this trend by purchasing a cross-section of the entire chip industry, and an exchange-traded fund (ETF) like the iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ: SOXX) makes that really simple.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool