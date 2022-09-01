|
01.09.2022 19:44:07
Nvidia and AMD Fall After U.S. Bans Exports to China. Time to Buy These Chip Stocks?
Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) and Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) each made announcements on Wednesday that the U.S. had effectively banned them from exporting their most-advanced artificial intelligence (AI) chips to China. The stocks fell in yesterday's after-hours trading following the announcement and were down roughly 10.6% and 5.8%, respectively, as of 1:40 ET Thursday. High-performance semiconductors are vital for technological innovations and national security interests, including AI. The U.S. appears to be taking steps to ensure that its AI and overall tech capabilities are not surpassed by China, arguably its foremost economic and geopolitical rival. What does this mean for these leading chip stocks?Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
