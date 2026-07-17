AMD Aktie
WKN: 863186 / ISIN: US0079031078
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17.07.2026 13:20:00
Nvidia and AMD Investors Must Be Prepared for Aug. 4
Aug. 4 is a major date for AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) and Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) investors alike. It's when AMD reports second-quarter earnings, and it has major implications for both stocks. It's possible that the two stocks could move in opposite directions after this announcement, and each group of investors (maybe you're invested in both stocks) needs to be prepared.Image source: The Motley Fool.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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