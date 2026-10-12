Nvidia and AMD Reached a Historic Valuation Split. 1 Stock Is Far Safer.

Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) and Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) are similar companies. While AMD's consumer business is larger and it has a wider product lineup, these two compete head-to-head in arguably the most important technological battle in the world: GPUs for artificial intelligence computing. While Nvidia stormed out to an early lead at the start of the AI boom in 2023, AMD has clawed its way back and is offering viable products that could serve as an alternative to Nvidia's product lineup.

If you ask the market, AMD is clearly winning the battle and stealing market share, which is why its stock has nearly tripled in 2026, compared with Nvidia's 23% gain. But this mismatch in stock performance has caused the two stocks' valuations to uncouple.

This could be a huge warning flag for one (or both) of the stocks, and investors must understand what's going on and take proper action.

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