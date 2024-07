Nvidia and Broadcom Announced 10-for-1 Stock Splits. This Nasdaq-100 Stock Is Most Likely to Split Next.

Nvidia shares have surged 760% since the beginning of 2023, and Broadcom shares have surged 205% during the same period. Nvidia has already reset its share price by completing a 10-for-1 stock split on June 7, and Broadcom has a 10-for-1 stock split planned for July 12.Importantly, Nvidia was the fourth-most expensive stock in the Nasdaq -100 prior to its split, and Broadcom is currently the third-most expensive stock in the index. That's not surprising. The primary purpose of a forward stock split is to reduce the share price, thereby making the stock more accessible and more liquid.With that in mind, the Nasdaq -100 stock most likely to split next is the one with the highest price, which is Booking Holdings. However, as my colleague Jon Quast eloquently describes, CEO Glen Fogel opposes the idea of a stock split. So, we can strike Booking Holdings from the list and move on to the next most expensive stock, MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI).Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool