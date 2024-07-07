|
07.07.2024 11:12:00
Nvidia and Broadcom Announced 10-for-1 Stock Splits. This Nasdaq-100 Stock Is Most Likely to Split Next.
Nvidia shares have surged 760% since the beginning of 2023, and Broadcom shares have surged 205% during the same period. Nvidia has already reset its share price by completing a 10-for-1 stock split on June 7, and Broadcom has a 10-for-1 stock split planned for July 12.Importantly, Nvidia was the fourth-most expensive stock in the Nasdaq-100 prior to its split, and Broadcom is currently the third-most expensive stock in the index. That's not surprising. The primary purpose of a forward stock split is to reduce the share price, thereby making the stock more accessible and more liquid.With that in mind, the Nasdaq-100 stock most likely to split next is the one with the highest price, which is Booking Holdings. However, as my colleague Jon Quast eloquently describes, CEO Glen Fogel opposes the idea of a stock split. So, we can strike Booking Holdings from the list and move on to the next most expensive stock, MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI).Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Broadcom Corp.mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Broadcom Corp.mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Nasdaq Inc
|55,44
|0,02%
|NVIDIA Corp.
|116,90
|-1,00%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Arbeitsmarktbericht im Fokus: US-Börsen mit neuen Rekordhochs -- ATX und DAX fallen zum Wochenende zurück -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich in Rot
Der heimische Markt konnte am Freitag seine anfänglichen Zuschläge nicht verteidigen. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt musste ebenso einen Teil seiner Gewinne abgeben. An der Wall Street ging es aufwärts. Die asiatischen Indizes gaben am Freitag nach.