18.06.2024 11:06:00
Nvidia and Broadcom Have Each Announced Stock Splits: These Are the 3 Most-Logical Candidates to Become Wall Street's Next Stock-Split Stocks
What's rarer than the planets aligning in the night sky? The answer is Wall Street's two hottest trends intersecting: artificial intelligence (AI) and stock splits.AI, which involves the use of software and systems for tasks that humans would normally undertake or oversee, has the potential to completely change the long-term growth arc for businesses worldwide. In a report released last year, the analysts at PwC estimated AI could add $15.7 trillion to the global economy by 2030. With numbers this large, it's not a surprise to see AI stocks soaring.
